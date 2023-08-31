MiLC 2023, Houston Hurricanes vs Chicago Kingsmen, Match 63: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Stream Details

The 63rd match of Minor League Cricket will see the Houston Hurricanes cross swords against the Chicago Kingsmen at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas on Friday, September 1. This encounter is part of the Central Division in the Pacific Conference.

Led by Usman Rafiq, the Hurricanes have had a dismal campaign so far, winning one and losing the other, while the other game yielded no result. Joshua Tromp is one of the batters to watch out for, leading the batting charts for his side with 130 runs from two innings.

They suffered a defeat in their first match over the Dallas Mustangs in a thrilling Super Over. However, they got back to winning ways over the Dallas Giants by eight wickets in their second match. They will be determined to do well and continue their winning momentum.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Kingsmen have also had a similar tournament. They began their campaign with a defeat over the Tigers by five wickets. Their second encounter was marred by rain. In the third game, they registered a convincing victory over the Socal Lashings to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

Houston Hurricanes vs Chicago Kingsmen Match Details

Match: Houston Hurricanes vs Chicago Kingsmen, Match 63

Date and Time: September 1, 2023, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas

Houston Hurricanes vs Chicago Kingsmen Pitch Report

Three matches have been played at this venue in this edition, with chasing sides winning all of them. Pacers and spinners are equally getting enough assistance on this surface, with the average first-innings score being over 155.

Houston Hurricanes vs Chicago Kingsmen Weather Forecast

The weather is clear as per the forecast, with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius. With humidity ranging at 38 percent, both sides will love the atmosphere to play the bat-ball game.

Houston Hurricanes vs Chicago Kingsmen Probable XIs

Houston Hurricanes

Saqlain Haider (wk), Joshua Tromp, Hamza Bangash, Saif Badar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Usman Rafiq (c), Karthik Gattepalli, Usman Shinwari, Matthew Tromp, Hassan Rashid, and Fahad Babar.

Chicago Kingsmen:

Aayush Thakkar (wk), Kevin Philip, Fawad Alam (c), Shaheer Hasan, Saad Ali, Tajinder Singh Dhilon, Najam Iqbal, Hassan Khan, Mir Hamza, Zia Ul Haq Muhammad, and Asif Mehmood.

Houston Hurricanes vs Chicago Kingsmen Match Prediction

The Chicago Kingsmen have a good blend of youth and experience from Pakistan domestic cricket, led by Fawad Alam. They are expected to outperform Hurricanes, who are equally good in this edition.

Prediction: Chicago Kingsmen to win the match.

Houston Hurricanes vs Chicago Kingsmen Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode