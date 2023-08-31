MiLC 2023, Lone Star Athletics vs Chicago Tigers, Match 62: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland is all set to host the 62nd encounter between the Lone Star Athletics and the Chicago Tigers on September 1, Friday. This match is part of the Central Division in the Pacific Conference.

Coming to Lone Star Athletics' performance, they began their competition with a win over the Dallas Mustangs by a margin of 10 runs. In their next encounter, they continued their winning spree by defeating the Dallas Giants by a margin of 28 runs. Unfortunately, their third encounter against the Houston Hurricanes was called off due to rain.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Tigers, led by Doraiswamy Subramanium, have had a dismal tournament so far. Though they started the competition with a win over the Chicago Kingsmen, they quickly lost the plot, losing against the Michigan Cricket Stars twice to slide down in the points table.

Lone Star Athletics vs Chicago Tigers Match Details

Match: Lone Star Athletics vs Chicago Tigers, Match 62

Date and Time: September 1, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland

Lone Star Athletics vs Chicago Tigers Pitch Report

Two encounters have been played at this venue this season, with batting first teams winning both contests. Pacers have extracted lateral movement in the initial overs and are anticipated to add wickets in the powerplay and death overs. The average first innings score on this surface is 162.

Lone Star Athletics vs Chicago Tigers Weather Forecast

The weather is clear with periodic clouds in Pearland. Temperatures will hover around 30 degrees Celsius. With no rain interruptions, we can expect a full 40-over game.

Lone Star Athletics vs Chicago Tigers Probable XIs

Lone Star Athletics

Shayan Jahangir (wk) Sidhesh Pathare (c), Milind Kumar, Gaurav Bajaj, Shubham Ranjane, Nitish Kumar, Shreyan Satheesh, Pawan Suyal, Amir Hamza, Laksh Parikh, and Imran Khan Jnr.

Chicago Tigers

Jay Desai (wk), Doraiswamy Subramanium (c), Manan Patel-I, Datta Prakash Prakash, Vineet Sinha, Mohit Patel, Mittansh Nithiyanandam, Shiv Shani, Pruthvish Patel, Jay Patel, and Tirth Patel.

Lone Star Athletics vs Chicago Tigers Match Prediction

The Lone Star Athletics are yet to lose a game after playing two encounters this season. Both sides have good enough batting and bowling departments.

However, the team that puts better batting performance is expected to come out on top. With Athletics batting marginally ahead of Tigers, our win predictor leans slightly in favor of the Atheletics.

Prediction: Lone Star Athletics to win the match.

Lone Star Athletics vs Chicago Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode