Dallas Mustangs and Lone Star Athletics will lock horns in Match No. 108 of the Minor League 2023 on Sunday, September 10. The Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, will play host to this match.

The Mustangs, led by Corey Anderson, are currently second in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.301 thanks to five wins in seven matches. They will go into the match on the back of a win over Houston Hurricanes by eight wickets. After being asked to chase down 127, the Mustangs romped home with 32 balls to spare.

The Athletics, captained by Sidhesh Pathare, are currently placed fifth in the table with nine points and a net run rate of 0.572 courtesy of wins in four out of their seven matches in the championship.

They defeated the Dallas Giants by 21 runs in their last match. After putting up a decent score of 169 on the board, the Athletics restricted their opponents to 147 for eight in 20 overs.

Dallas Mustangs vs Lone Star Athletics Match Details

Match: Dallas Mustangs vs Lone Star Athletics, Match 108, Minor League 2023

Date and Time: September 10, 2023, Sunday, 11 pm IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Dallas Mustangs vs Lone Star Athletics Pitch Report

The pitch has been a decent one for the batters thus far in the tournament. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

Dallas Mustangs vs Lone Star Athletics Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Dallas Mustangs vs Lone Star Athletics Probable XIs

Dallas Mustangs

Nauman Anwar, Rishi Ramesh, Sujith Gowda, Corey Anderson (C), Prathamesh Pawar, Hammad Azam, Adnan Haroon, Noshtush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, Rumman Raees, Ali Sheikh.

Lone Star Athletics

Shayan Jahangir, Nitish Kumar, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Amir Hamza, Gourav Bajaj, Sidhesh Pathare (C), Imran Khan Jnr, Shreyan Satheesh, Pranav Bhattad, Pawan Suyal.

Dallas Mustangs vs Lone Star Athletics Match Prediction

Dallas Mustangs are in impressive form and hence, they will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Dallas Mustangs to win this Minor League 2023 match.

Dallas Mustangs vs Lone Star Athletics Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

