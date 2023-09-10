The Manhattan Yorkers and the New England Eagles will lock horns in the 108th match of the Minor League 2023 on Sunday, September 10. The Mercer County Park No.4 in New Jersey will play host to this match.

The Yorkers have had a poor run so far in the tournament. They have won two out of six matches and are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.013.

They defeated the New England Eagles by eight wickets in their previous match and will be fairly high on confidence. After bowling the opposition out for 64, they chased down the target in 17.2 overs.

The New England Eagles, captained by Jaladh Dua, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of -0.155. They have won two out of six matches so far in the championship.

Manhattan Yorkers vs New England Eagles Match Details

Match: Manhattan Yorkers vs New England Eagles, Match 111, Minor League 2023

Date and Time: September 11, 2023, Monday, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Mercer County Park No.4, New Jersey

Manhattan Yorkers vs New England Eagles Pitch Report

The pitch in New Jersey has been a decent one for the batters. But bowlers are most likely to get a lot of assistance from the surface.

Manhattan Yorkers vs New England Eagles Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain in New Jersey throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 29 degrees Celsius mark.

Manhattan Yorkers vs New England Eagles Probable XIs

Manhattan Yorkers

Prannav Chettioalayam, Danesh Patel, Nirmith Shashidhar, Hiren Patel, Hiram Shallow, Deep Patel, Manoj Acharya, Deep Joshi, Ruchir Joshi, Chintan Patel, and Nisarg Patel.

New England Eagles

Apurva Maheshram, Jaladh Dua (c), Azher Ali, Christopher Branwell, Sushant Modani, Amit Patil, Gaurav Grover, Samarth Tiwari, Rizwan Mazhar, Nikhil Reddy, and Burhad Saeed.

Manhattan Yorkers vs New England Eagles Match Prediction

Both Manhattan Yorkers and New England Eagles have had poor outings in the tournament. But the Eagles seemed to be slightly ahead in their bowling department.

Prediction: New England Eagles to win this Minor League 2023 match.

Manhattan Yorkers vs New England Eagles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode