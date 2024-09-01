Minor League Cricket 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Minor League Cricket 2024 began on August 30 and will conclude on October 7. 117 matches will be staged during the tournament in which 25 teams have been divided into four zones. Central Zone consists of Chicago Kingsmen, Chicago Tigers, Dallas Xforia Giants, Houston Hurricanes, Lone Star Athletics, Michigan Cricket Stars and St. Louis Americans.

East Zone has Manhattan Yorkers, New England Eagles, New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers, New Jersey Stallions, New York City Titans and The Philadelphians. Atlanta Fire, Atlanta Lightning, Baltimore Royals, Ft. Lauderdale Lions, Morrisville Raptors and Orlando Galaxy comprise the South Zone.

West Zone includes East Bay Blazers, Golden State Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lashings, San Diego Surf Riders, Seattle Thunderbolts and Silicon Valley Strikers.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Liam Plunkett, Umar Akmal, Saurabh Netravalkar, Unmukt Chand, Nosthush Kenjige, Fawad Alam, Kennar Lewis, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel and Steven Taylor are amongst the big names in the ongoing tournament.

Kenjige had won the Player of the Match award as Dallas Mustangs beat NJ Somerset Cavaliers by 44 runs in the final last time around. Netravalkar took rapid strides in his career after he bowled the match-winning Super Over against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of the legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul, has a double century to his name in Test cricket. The left-hander now has a chance to show his value in Minor League Cricket. Unmukt Chand failed to break into USA’s T20 World Cup squad and will be keen to get back amongst the runs.

Where to watch Minor League Cricket 2024 in India

While there is no telecast of Minor League Cricket 2024 in India, live streaming of all the matches will be available on the Fancode app.

