MINY vs SFU Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

MI New York (MINY) and San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) are set to face each other in the second match of the MLC 2023 on Saturday, July 15. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the encounter.

MI New York arguably have one of the strongest squad in the tournament. They will be led by Kieron Pollard, who brings in a wealth of experience. He has also been a crucial part of the MI franchises for more than a decade.

Tim David, Dewald Brevis, and Tristan Stubbs have been a part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL. If even one of them gets going, MI would be a difficult team to beat. Nicholas Pooran recently scored two centuries in the World Cup 2023 qualifiers and will be high on confidence.

The team also has Shayan Jahangir and Steven Taylor, who have been crucial members of the USA national team. Jahangir, who played for Pakistan U19 back in 2013, also hit a hundred in the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. Jason Behrendorff, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada will look after the bowling attack.

The Unicorns will be captained by Aaron Finch, who previously led Australia and the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL. Finch along with Finn Allen and Marcus Stoinis will hold the key for the Unicorns in the batting department.

The Unicorns also have the Pakistani duo of Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, who both can take apart any team on their day with the ball.

TNPL 2023, MINY vs SFU Prediction: Can the Unicorns beat the New York?

MI New York will go into the match as strong favorites. They have a proper balance of youngsters and experienced names. Moreover, with some of the biggest power hitters on show in world cricket today, it will be tough to stop them.

Prediction: MI New York to win this MLC 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match? MI New York (MINY) San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) 0 votes