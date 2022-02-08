"Missing you much" - Deepak Chahar's fiancee sharing an emotional post

Team India all-rounder Deepak Chahar's fiancee Jaya Bharadwaj recently shared a loving post on her future husband.

Incidentally, Deepak is busy playing for India against the West Indies in a limited-overs series. With him continuing to remain inside the bio-bubble due to the COVID-19 scare, Jaya made an emotional post for Deepak Chahar.

Sharing a cute picture on her Instagram story, Jaya Bharadwaj wrote:

"Missing you much."

Deepak famously got down on his knees to propose to her in the stands after Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) game against Punjab Kings last year in the UAE.

The all-rounder from Rajasthan put a ring on his girlfriend's finger, who gleefully agreed. The CEO of Chennai, and friends and family members of other CSK teammates were present at the time.

Meanwhile, Chahar was left out of the playing XI in the series opener against the team from the Caribbean Islands. With India unlikely to alter their winning combination massively, Chahar might warm the benches for the rest of the one-dayers.

The 28-year-old all-rounder will be in the spotlight over the weekend when the IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru. He was not retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for next season and is expected to attract a hefty deal in the auction.

"He’s going to cost you" - Aakash Chopra on Deepak Chahar earning big bucks in auction

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Chahar will attract interest from all the teams at the auction. He has been an integral part of CSK over the last couple of years.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“He picks up wickets regularly with the new ball. Can’t see any other Indain bowler do it regularly. Deepak Chahar is your bank in the first three overs. He comes in the Powerplay overs and gets you wickets. He breaks the back of opponents. Won’t say he’s a phenomenal death-overs bowler but can be tried."

The 44-year-old added:

"I think CSK will again bid on him as will Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Every time will go for him. So he’s going to cost you. He’s batting well too now. So, he’s a good prospect with the bat too."

Chahar has played 63 matches in the IPL so far, picking up 59 wickets, with his best coming in 2019 wherein he claimed 22 wickets.

Edited by S Chowdhury