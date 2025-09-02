Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah - comparing their stats after 65 T20Is

Seasoned Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement from T20Is to focus on Test cricket and the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 35-year-old made his T20I debut for Australia against Pakistan in Dubai in September 2012. His last match in the format was the 2024 T20 World Cup Super Eights clash against Team India in St Lucia.

Ad

Starc was part of the Australian team that won the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. In seven matches in the ICC tournament, the veteran bowler claimed nine wickets at an average of 27.55 and an economy rate of 9.18, with a best of 2-21, which came against Bangladesh in Dubai.

While announcing his retirement from the T20I format, the Australian left-arm pacer said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority. I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way."

Ad

Trending

Starc ends his T20I career with 65 matches. In the wake of his retirement from the format, we compare his stats with that of lead Team Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah at the same stage.

Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah - Who has more wickets and a better average after 65 T20Is?

In 65 T20Is, Starc has claimed 79 wickets at an average of 23.81. Of his 79 scalps, 15 have come in nine matches against Pakistan at an average of 14.26. He has also picked up 15 wickets in 11 games against Sri Lanka at an average of 20.06. The Aussie has claimed eight wickets in seven T20Is against South Africa (average 23.25) and seven scalps in five matches against India (average 24).

Ad

After 65 T20Is, Bumrah also had 79 wickets to his name at an average of 18.98. Of his T20I scalps after 65 matches, 16 came in 13 games against Australia at an average of 23.43. Bumrah had also claimed 12 wickets in 10 matches against New Zealand (average 19.33), nine wickets in 12 games against Sri Lanka (average 24.66) and eight scalps in five T20Is against West Indies (average 20.25).

Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah - Who has a better economy rate after 65 T20Is?

Starc ended his T20I career with an economy rate of 7.74. The Aussie has an economy rate of 7.83 in 10 T20Is against England and 8.40 in five games against India. Further, he has an economy rate of 6.26 in nine matches against Pakistan, 7.91 in seven T20Is against Pakistan and 7.02 in 11 T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Ad

After 65 T20Is, Bumrah had an economy rate of 6.44. The pacer had an economy rate of 8.06 from 13 T20Is against Australia and 5.52 from four games against England. Further, he had an economy of 6.10 in 10 matches against New Zealand, 5.42 in four T20Is against Pakistan and 6.16 in 12 T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah - Who has more four-fers after 65 T20Is?

Starc claimed one four-wicket haul in his T20I career. His best of 4-20 was registered against West India in Brisbane in October 2022. The left-arm pacer also claimed 3-11 against Pakistan in Dubai in September 2012 and 3-23 against South Africa in Cape Town in February 2020.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Mitchell Starc 79 23.81 7.74 4-20 1 0 Jasprit Bumrah 79 18.98 6.44 3-11 0 0

Ad

(Starc vs Bumrah - bowling stats comparison after 65 T20Is)

After 65 T20I matches, Bumrah did not have a four-fer to his credit. His best of 3-7 was registered against Afghanistan in Bridgetown in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bumrah had also claimed 3-14 against Pakistan in New York in the same tournament and 3-16 against Australia in Visakhapatnam in February 2019.

Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah - Who has a better record in winning causes after 65 T20Is?

Of his 65 T20Is, Starc featured in 40 matches that Australia won. In winning causes, he claimed 55 wickets at an average of 19.89 and an economy rate of 7.34. In 22 matches that Australia lost, he picked up 21 wickets at an average of 35.09 and an economy rate of 8.67. Starc has also featured in one tied match and two games that ended in no result, claiming one and two wickets respectively.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Mitchell Starc 40 55 19.89 7.34 4-20 1 0 Jasprit Bumrah 47 62 17.09 6.28 3-11 0 0

Ad

(Starc vs Bumrah - bowling stats comparison in wins after 65 T20Is)

Of his first 65 T20Is, Bumrah was part of 47 matches that India won. In winning causes, he claimed 62 wickets at an average of 17.09 and an economy rate of 6.28. In 13 matches that India lost, Bumrah picked up 13 wickets, averaging 25.30 at an economy rate of 6.83. He claimed one wicket in two tied games and three wickets in three T20Is that ended in no result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news