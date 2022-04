Mizoram T20 League 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Mizoram Cricket Association has come up with a new tournament called the Mizoram T20 League in order to strengthen their cricketers in the shortest format of the game.

A total of six teams will be vying for the title. Kulikawn Cricket Club, Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club, Chanmarians Cricket Club, Luangmual Cricket Club and Bawngkawn South Cricket Club are the six participating teams in the competition.

The Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram will host all the matches of the tournament. The competition starts on April 11, Monday, with the grand finale scheduled for April 29.

Mizoram T20 League 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

April 11, Monday

Kulikawn Cricket Club vs Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 12, Tuesday

Chanmarians Cricket Club vs Bawngkawn South Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Kulikawn Cricket Club vs Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 13, Wednesday

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 14, Thursday

Chanmarians Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 16, Saturday

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 18, Monday

Luangmual Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 19, Tuesday

Luangmual Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Bawngkawn South Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 20, Wednesday

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Kulikawn Cricket Club vs Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 21, Thursday

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Chanmarians Cricket Club vs Bawngkawn South Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 22, Friday

Kulikawn Cricket Club vs Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 23, Saturday

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Chanmarians Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 25, Monday

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 26, Tuesday

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Luangmual Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 27, Wednesday

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Luangmual Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 28, Thursday

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Bawngkawn South Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

April 29, Friday

First semi-final, 9:00 AM

Second semi-final, 1:00 PM

April 30, Saturday

Final, 10:30 AM

Mizoram T20 League 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fan Code App will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Mizoram T20 League 2022: Squads

Kulikawn Cricket Club

Lalramliana, Michael Lalremkima, Roger Lalruatfela, Santosh Murmu, Saroj Kumar, C Lalrinsanga, Lalhlimpuia Khiangte, Lalliansanga, Lalzuitualanga, Parvez Ahmed, Vanlalpekhlua, Darremsanga (Wk), Lalhriatpuia Khiangte (Wk), Vikash Kumar (Wk), Ajay Rai, Binod Sarki, Lalrinfela, Lalrintluanga, Nasib Rai, TC Laledenthara

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club

Akash Singh, Gaurav Singh, Lalchhuanliana, Laltleipuia, Rayesh Chhetri, Ricky Lalthlamuana, Vanlalduhsaka, Jonathan Lalbiakkima, Lalnuntluanga, Rajesh Chhetri, Sumit Lama, Tony Lalringa, Jehu Anderson (Wk), Lalhruai Ralte (Wk), Lalruatdika (Wk), K Vanlalruata, Lalchhandama Sailo, Lalthlanawma, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Rosiamliana Ralte, William Pachuau

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club

Albert Ramthlanpuia, B Lalremruata, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalhruaitluanga, Vanlalrinzuala, Vanlalthafamkima, Zorinpuia Hrahsel, F Lalruatfela, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Remruatdika Ralte, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Vanmalsawma C, Vanlalhruaia (Wk), Lalhmachhuana Ralte (Wk), Lalthakima Khawbung (Wk), B Laltlanmawia, K Lalruatsanga, K Vanrotlinga, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Malsawmzela, Remruatfela, VL Remruatpuia

Chanmarians Cricket Club

F Lalmuanzuala, Gilbert Libion, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Lalhmangaiha, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, Pritam Gurung, Stephen B, Lalchhuanawma, Lalnunkima Varte, Lalrinpuia, Lalrinsanga, Zoremsanga, Khawlhring Lalremruata (Wk), Saidingliana Sailo (Wk), Bobby Zothansanga, F Malsawmtluanga, Joshua Lalrinzuala, Lalhruaitluanga, Tc Vanlalremruata

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club

Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng, Indra Chettri, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Lalnuntluanga Langel, Lalremruata Tochhawng, R Lalhlimpuia, Zomuansanga, C Lalmuanpuia, Denish Lalremruata, K Lalthazuala, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalrinfela, R Lalthakima, Zoramthanga, Lalnunthara Ngutre (Wk), Arbin Sahi, Lalawmpuia Renthlei, Malsawmdinpuia, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Moses Ramhlunmawia

