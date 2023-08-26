MLC 2023, Empire State Titans vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers, Match 46: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

In the Eastern Division of Atlantic Conference, Empire State Titans will clash against New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers in the 46th match of Minor League Cricket at Glenville Cricket Complex, New York on August 27, Sunday.

Empire State Titans are occupying the fifth position on the points table having secured a win and suffered a defeat. Their campaign began with a win over Cavaliers by four wickets via DLS method. However, they staged a defeat over New Jersey Stallions by four wickets in their subsequent encounter.

Eager to reclaim their winning momentum, Empire State Titans are gearing up to face Somerset Cavaliers in their next encounter.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers have been involved in a total of six encounters, registering two wins and enduring three losses with one encounter ending without a result due to rain. They started the campaign with a grand win over Manhattan Yorkers by 51 runs.

Despite a strong start, they encountered a strong setback with three consecutive losses only to stage a strong comeback over the New Jersey Stallions by eight runs. With the Cavaliers getting back to the winning groove, they would love to attain consistency in their upcoming encounters.

Empire State Titans vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers Match Details

Match: Empire State Titans vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers, Match 46

Date and Time: August 27, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Glenville Cricket Complex, New York

Empire State Titans vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers Pitch Report

A total of eight matches have been played in New York so far in this competition with both batting first and chasing sides winning four games each. The surface is expected to assist both batters and bowlers with the former creating a significant impact in the middle and death overs.

Empire State Titans vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers Weather Forecast

Weather is going to be ideal for the bat-ball game with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. Forecasts indicate a full game without any rain interruptions.

Empire State Titans vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers Probable XIs

Empire State Titans:

Christopher Vantull, Savan Patel, Devarsh Gandhi, Kwame Patton, Mannirag Reddy Gaddam, Javon Searles, Yasith Perera, Aman Patel, Shan Tennakoon, Anish Patel, Dev Salian

New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers:

Syed Abdullah, Gajanand Singh, Steven Katwaroo, Sunny Patel, Karima Gore, Shawn Findlay, Yasir Mohammad, Adil Bhatti, Arya Garg, Junaid Nadir Mahsood, Saad Bin Zafar

Empire State Titans vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers Match Prediction

New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers boast exceptional talent that has the potential to take their side over the line. Despite encountering a defeat over Empire State Titans in their initial match, they are fueled with determination to reverse their fortunes and come out all guns blazing.

Prediction: New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers to win the match

Empire State Titans vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode