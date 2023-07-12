MLC 2023: MI New York SWOT Analysis

Indiawin Sports was quick to show interest in buying a team in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023. They successfully bid and have formed a team named, MI New York which will represent Brooklyn, New York. They have appointed Robin Peterson as their head coach and named Kieron Pollard as their skipper.

MI New York will start their campaign against the San Francisco Unicorns on July 14 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Some absolute superstars of T20 cricket will be plying their trade for MI New York in MLC 2023. If they can fire in unison, they will surely go all the way and lift the title.

Ahead of their opening game against the Unicorns, have a look at the squad of MI New York and their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

MI New York Squad for MLC 2023

Kieron Pollard (c), Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Steven Taylor, David Wiese, Hammad Azam, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel, Saideep Ganesh, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Behrendorff, Kyle Phillip, Ehsan Adil, Sarabjit Ladda

Strengths

MI New York is flooded with T20 superstars. The likes of Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, and Trent Boult have tons of experience in white ball cricket and it will come in handy when they will represent MI New York in MLC 2023.

The likes of Pollard, Pooran, and Tim David, can hit a long ball and are the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball. It will be a nightmare for the opposition bowlers if they settle in and fire. The same has been the case with their bowling attack. Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Boult have the ability to wreak havoc in the opposition’s camp and they surely start as favorites.

Weaknesses

Time and again, we have seen how crucial a role an anchor plays in a T20 innings. The MI New York has got some sensational power-hitters on their side but lacks an anchor who can hold the innings if there is any collapse. It will come down to the local players to step up if in case they find themselves in a spot of bother.

Opportunities

The likes of Monank Patel, Shayan Jahangir, and Saideep Ganesh will be sharing the dressing room with one of the best T20 batters in the world. It is a great opportunity for them to learn from the best in the world and improve their skills.

Kyle Phillip and Nosthush Kenjige have been regular members of the United States and the MLC will provide them a lovely opportunity to learn from Boult, Rabada, and Jason Behrendorff. They will be looking to get knowledge from the best in the business and take their game to higher levels.

Threats

The only threat that MI New York possesses in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket is the lack of an anchor in the batting lineup. Too many power hitters may turn out to be a disadvantage as you need players who can play according to the situation of the game. It will all come down to adapting to the conditions and situations for them to succeed.

Probable XI of MI New York for MLC 2023

Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Phillip

