MLC 2023, New England Eagles vs New Jersey Stallions, Match 48: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Streaming Details

In the Atlantic Conference's Eastern Division, New England Eagles and New Jersey Stallions will cross swords in the 48th match of Minor League Cricket 2023 (MLC) at Glenville Cricket Complex, New York on Saturday, August 26.

The New England Eagles have played in only two encounters so far, securing one victory and losing the other. Their tournament journey commenced with a comprehensive victory over the New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers by 43 runs.

Nonetheless, they suffered a setback against the New Jersey Stallions, succumbing by a margin of 13 runs. With their next game scheduled against the same opponents, the Eagles will be determined to reverse their fortunes and grab a win.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Stallions currently hold the third spot on the points table with three wins and as many defeats after playing six matches. They started the tournament with back-to-back losses over Manhattan Yorkers and The Philadelphians.

However, they quickly staged a comeback with a hat-trick of victories over New England Eagles, Empire State Titans, and New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers. Unfortunately, in the reverse encounter with the Cavaliers, they suffered a defeat by eight runs, adding an intriguing element to their tournament journey.

New England Eagles vs New Jersey Stallions Match Details

Match: New England Eagles vs New Jersey Stallions, Match 48

Date and Time: August 26, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Glenville Cricket Complex, New York

New England Eagles vs New Jersey Stallions Pitch Report

It’s going to be an even contest with both the bat and the ball at Glenville Cricket Complex in New York. Batters will be at ease with their strokes once they are done with the powerplay overs. Both sides would be eager to go past the average venue score of 105 if they opt to bat first.

New England Eagles vs New Jersey Stallions Weather Forecast

It is going to be sunny for this morning's game without any rain interruptions.. The temperatures will hover between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius. We’re all set for a full game in New York.

New England Eagles vs New Jersey Stallions Probable XIs

New England Eagles:

Rayyan Pathan, Sushant Modani, Apurva Maheshram, Akshay Homraj, Salman Nazar, Gaurav Grover, Rizwan Mazhar, Jaladh Dua, Hemendra Ramdihal, Samarth Tiwari, Burhan Saeed

New Jersey Stallions:

Bravish Shetty, Dominique Rikhi, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel, Derone Davis, Bhaskar Yadram, Jasdeep Singh, Stephen Wiig, Siddarth Matani, Arjun Vajjalla, Sachin Mylavarapu

New England Eagles vs New Jersey Stallions Match Prediction

Both sides boast top-class batting and bowling units. However, the New Jersey Stallions hold an advantage due to their increased game time and superior understanding of conditions. They are expected to emerge victorious over the New England Eagles.

Prediction: New Jersey Stallions to win the match.

New England Eagles vs New Jersey Stallions Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode