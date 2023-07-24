MLC 2023 - San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings, Match 14: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The San Francisco Unicorns are all set to square off against the Texas Super Kings in the 14th match of Major League Cricket (MLC 2023) on Tuesday, July 25. The game will be held at Church Street Park in Morrisville and is expected to begin at 3:00 AM IST.

The Unicorns are currently fifth in the points table with two wins from four matches with a net run-rate (NRR) of -0.275.

The team was decimated by the inspirational spell of Saurabh Netravalkar (6/9) in their last game against the Washingtom Freedom, which they lost by 30 runs. The defeat has left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. This is a must-win game for San Francisco if it is to stay alive in this competition.

The Texas Super Kings, meanwhile, rank fourth in the MLC 2023 points table and have secured two wins in four games so far, posting an NRR of 0.632. They also lost their last fixture on July 21, with the Seattle Orcas defeating them by a massive margin of eight wickets with 24 balls to spare.

They too are in need of a win to keep their MLC 2023 playoff hopes alive.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Match Details

Match: San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings, 14th T20I match, MLC 2023.

Date and Time: July 24, Monday, 5:30 PM local time (3:00 am IST, July 25).

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Report

Batting on this surface will become progressively easier once the batters see off the new ball. Unlike the pitch at the Grand Prairie Stadium, bowlers tend to get a lot of assistance here.

Out of the five matches played so far, teams have been bowled out before completing their allotted overs on two occasions. Hence, the batting team needs to be wary of the threat that lies ahead.

Moderate to heavy rain is predicted on matchday, with chances of rain currently at 60%. It will also be fairly sultry throughout the day as humidity will also be in excess of 70%.

The temperature throughout the entirety of the day would vary between 21 and 30 degrees Celsius.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Predicted Xl

San Francisco Unicorns

Probable Xl

Matthew Wade (wk), Finn Allen, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch (c), Shadab Khan, Corey Anderson, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux.

Texas Super Kings

Probable Xl

Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Cody Chetty, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Daniel Sams, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Zia-ul-Haq.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Prediction

Both teams are pretty much at par with each other and have secured two wins apiece in MLC 2023. However, in terms of standings, the Texas Super Kings have a slight upper hand due to their superior NRR.

They will be marginal favorites to defeat the San Francisco Unicorns in this contest.

Prediction: Texas Super Kings to win this MLC 2023 match.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Live Streaming Details

Telecast: Sports 18.

Live streaming: JioCinema app.