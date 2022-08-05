MNR vs NOS prediction: Who will win today's The Men's Hundred 2022 match?

Manchester Originals (MNR) and Northern Superchargers (NOS) will face off in the third match of the Men's Hundred 2022 on August 5. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will play host to this contest.

The Manchester Originals did not have an eventful outing in the inaugural edition of the Men’s Hundred last year. They finished sixth with two wins, two washed-out games and four defeats from eight matches.

All-rounders Wanindu Hasaranga and Andre Russell are the two big names on their side to look out for in this edition of the Men's Hundred. Hasaranga had a magnificent run with the ball in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, ending up as the second-highest wicket-taker. Russell will have a key role to play with both the bat and the ball as well.

The likes of Jos Buttler and Phil Salt will have to fire in the batting department. They also have a solid bowling attack with the likes of Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Jamie Overton, and Ollie Robinson, among others, who have performed well at the international level in recent times.

The Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, finished in fifth position in the points table in the Men’s Hundred last year. They managed to win only three out of their eight matches.

Skipper Faf du Plessis is their biggest asset with the bat and is likely to open the innings for them. The likes of Dwayne Bravo, Ben Stokes and David Wiese are solid all-rounders who will bring experience and stability to their side this time around in the Men's Hundred.

Matthew Potts, David Willey and Wahab Riaz form a potent pace attack with the likes of Brydon Carse as well. Harry Brook, Ben Raine and Adam Lyth are also some exciting talents. Roelof van der Merwe and Adil Rashid are the two key spinners for them who will have an important role to carry out as well.

Both sides will be keen to begin their campaign at the Men’s Hundred 2022 on a positive note and have a better season than the previous one.

Will Manchester Originals (MNR) beat Northern Superchargers (NOS) in this Men’s Hundred 2022 match?

The Northern Superchargers seem to be much more balanced compared to the Manchester Originals for this edition of the Men's Hundred. They have a good mix of seasoned campaigners and youngsters on their side.

Manchester will need their big guns to fire in unison if they are to beat the Superchargers in this game. Being a far more settled unit, the Northern Superchargers are likely to get over the line in this Men's Hundred 2022 clash.

Prediction: Northern Superchargers to win the match.

