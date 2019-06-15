×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mohammad Amir: Not any less an enigma than Pakistan

Karthik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
38   //    15 Jun 2019, 00:35 IST

Mohammad Amir- The curious big match player
Mohammad Amir- The curious big match player

Pakistan are full of exhilarating talent you say? Mohammad Amir is the same. Pakistan will perform when they are least expected to? Amir is the same. Pakistan will frustrate their longing fans by hitting the deepest lows? Oh, it's getting too predictable.

Amir has hit some unimaginable lows in his fluctuating career. Unfortunately, those lows haven't been restricted to just on-field issues. Inevitably, any discussion about Amir will sway into the spot-fixing scandal in 2010 that he was a part of along with Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif. However, when one starts to think that only off-field problems could stand in the way of Amir becoming one of the world's best bowlers, his form starts to dip. Throughout the last two years, Amir's performances meant that each match felt like an extra year added to his exploits in the Champions Trophy final. It was just a chapter from a distant past.

Many have questioned the basis for his continued presence in the team for the fact that wickets completely had dried up. Since the 2017 Champions Trophy final, Amir had just picked up 5 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 92.60.

Time was running out and Pakistan had to select a squad for both the England tour and also the all-important World Cup. The selectors seemingly lacked belief in Amir with him being pushed down the pecking order.

Amir was left out of the World Cup but somehow coach Mickey Arthur backed him and handed a wildcard. The not-anymore wonderboy got into the two additional spots for the England tour. But even then, nothing was guaranteed that inclusion was a lucky opportunity. Usman Shinwari would have felt hard done by. Usman Shinwari bowls like a lionheart and more importantly he picked up wickets, Amir couldn't. Shinwari had stats to back him up too.

Stats since Champions trophy final-

Hasan Ali- 35 wickets in 23 matches

Usman Shinwari- 28 wickets in 15 matches

Shaheen Shah Afridi- 19 wickets in 10 matches

Advertisement

Junaid Khan- 14 wickets in 12 matches

On top of that, a new kid on the block, Mohammad Hasnain, had risen into prominence after an excellent Pakistan Super League season. He can bowl fast, Amir couldn't. He excited Pakistanis, Amir couldn't do it anymore. It seemed like Amir lacked mojo, it seemed like his heart wasn't in the game anymore. His fitness looked down and he wasn't able to give his best.

However, he couldn't do this, especially after getting an incredibly lucky second chance to play international cricket. Not many get this chance. But something was amiss. The Amir who looked so energized and motivated in the Bangladesh Premier League (this was incidentally his return to top-flight cricket) in 2015 was only able to make cameo appearances. Those cameos came in the Asia Cup T20 in 2016, Jamaica test in 2017, Champions Trophy final etc.

So, it was now time for the England tour. Amir got picked in the playing 11 for the first ODI, but rain arrived to create an anti-climax. Okay, there were four games to play and there was nothing to worry. However, Amir got chicken-pox and was ruled out of the series. Meanwhile, his Pakistan fast bowling peers were digging their own grave. The England batting line-up was absolutely ruthless on some placid tracks. It felt like Junaid Khan and Faheem Ashraf literally kept the spots warm for two senior campaigners. Those two were Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz. They replaced Junaid and Ashraf as Pakistan's selectors rejigged the World Cup squad.

Suddenly, this looked like a fairytale for Mohammad Amir without even playing a game. But on close introspection, it became clear that this wasn't any, this was just normal for Pakistan. There was obvious criticism and it couldn't be faulted given his numbers. Pakistan were taking a gamble based on experience.

Some questioned whether Pakistan had given up on the World Cup. On the other hand, Amir's supporters pointed out his incredible economy rate (4.58 per over) and big-match temperament. Still, all this felt like conjecture and an act of hanging on to the past. In the end though, the only thing that would matter is whether Amir could recapture his best in that latest comeback

"It was like Amir was one minute down, next minute up," just like how Nasser Hussain described Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Amir might have missed his third consecutive World Cup during his international career. However, some scenarios are just meant to be different and Amir found some luck as his third try turned out to be a charm.

Fast forward to now, the decision to bring back not just Mohammad Amir but even Wahab Riaz looks like a masterstroke. Those two who were brought back based on experience have outdone the more promising youngsters in the three games that Pakistan have played so far. But interestingly, Pakistan have only won one out of 4 games (against Sri Lanka was washed out).

Amir though has come out as a shining light. His fifer against Australia was a masterclass. The Taunton pitch did help but when the other Pakistan fast bowlers were bowling poor line and lengths with the new ball, Amir was ringing rounds around the Australian batsmen. However, Amir didn't get his due reward as wickets eluded him just like it did for the past two years. Still, there was one more twist in Australia's inning. This was Australia's turn to do a Pakistan. Australia collapsed as Mohammad Amir continued his fantastic day and ended up with his first ever ODI five-wicket haul.

In the chase, Pakistan stayed true to their nature with several twists and turns. Babar Azam looked like a million dollars but then he threw it away. A collapse from Pakistan ensued. Just when it looked like the match was over, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz played mad cameos but still Pakistan lost their way yet again. Every time Pakistan got up, they fell down again. In the end it felt like, Pakistan lost but Amir won.

Meanwhile, It wasn't just Pakistan fans who were happy with Amir's performance. Even fans across the border were delighted with his fifer. After all, it looks like talent doesn't divide any country.

Will Amir continue this form through the World Cup? Fortunately or unfortunately, it is anybody's guess. If he continues his form and helps Pakistan complete an unlikely triumph, it will just be yet another remarkable chapter in a country which has seen extremes of his life. Pakistan fans have been pointing out the fact that the team also lost their fourth game in the victorious 1992 World Cup campaign as the basis for a comeback in the ongoing tournament. While these things fall under superstitions and assumptions, one thing is for sure. Both Amir and Pakistan will keep all the cricket fans on their toes. After all, Amir is as much an enigma as Pakistan.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Mohammad Amir ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Mohammad Amir justifies selection; gives Pakistan hope for a turnaround 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Asif Ali included as Pakistan announce final WC squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, ENG vs PAK Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Looking ahead to the high voltage India vs Pakistan encounter
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 6, England vs Pakistan: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 11, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Pakistani players that India need to be wary of
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: West Indies bounce and trounce Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Pakistan lost the game after a spirited performance against Australia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Today
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us