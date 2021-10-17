Mohammad Amir vows to support woman cricketer Nida Dar's struggling family after she gets cheated off 5 lakh rupees

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir has vowed to support Pakistan woman cricketer Nida Dar’s family after she was allegedly cheated off 5 lakh rupees.
Pakistani journalist Shoaib Jatt reported that a ceremony was held to honor Nida Dar in which a representative cheque of 5 lakh rupees was presented to her. However, he alleged that the organizers left the venue without handing over the sum to the player.
Jatt also added that Dar’s father is hospitalized due to a contagious disease and her brother was bed-ridden after meeting with an accident.
“Become Nida's voice. Alas, the ceremony was called to decorate the national cricketer "Nida Dar". Nida's father is undergoing treatment at the hospital due to a contagious disease, while his brother is alone in bed due to an accident. 5 lakhs not found yet,” Shoaib Jatt wrote on Twitter.
In response to Jatt’s tweet, Mohammad Amir vouched that he is willing to help her family.
“You can send me her details. I will try my best to help her family,” Amir tweeted.
Nida Dar is the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20Is
Nida Dar made her debut for Pakistan in a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2010. She has played 108 T20Is and 82 ODIs for the nation.
She is fondly known as Lady “Boom Boom” among the cricketers for her reverence for Shahid Afridi.
She is the most successful Pakistan player in T20Is. In July 2021, she became the first Pakistan player to achieve 100 T20I wickets, overtaking her idol Shahid Afridi who finished his career with 97 T20I scalps.
Dar also has 73 ODI scalps against her name. She is behind only legendary Sana Mir and Sadia Yousuf in the list of most wickets taken by Pakistani women’s cricketers.
