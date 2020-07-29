Mohammad Hafeez fined PKR 2.6 crore for tax evasion

Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Mohammad Hafeez has been fined PKR 2.6 crore by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of the country. The batting all-rounder reportedly concealed assets worth PKR 8.6 crore in 2014, and he could not explain their possession until Tuesday (21st July 2020).

As per ProPakistani.pk, Mohammad Hafeez, who has played over 300 international matches for the Pakistan cricket team, had reportedly received a notice from the FBR nine months ago in November 2019. However, the 39-year-old refuted those claims then by stating that he had paid all the taxes owed to him.

Mohammad Hafeez fails to explain the possession of his assets worth PKR 8.6 crore

Mohammad Hafeez has been an integral member of the Pakistan cricket team ever since he made his international debut in 2003. The Punjab-based all-rounder has played 55 Tests, 291 ODIs, and 91 T20Is. He had also been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of the IPL.

Known for his all-round talent, Hafeez has scored over 10,000 runs for Pakistan cricket team in international cricket, while he has also scalped 246 wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

Although Mohammad Hafeez has gained much respect for his performances on the cricket field, he seems to have covered himself in ignominy through this indiscretion.

FBR officials tried to reach him this month, but the Pakistani player, who is currently with the squad in England, failed to respond to their calls. Thus, the board decided to impose the fine on him.

After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/3WKOkXisdp — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 24, 2020

Mohammad Hafeez was recently in the news for his COVID-19 tests. His PCB Test and private test produced different results, but ultimately, the Pakistan Cricket Board cleared him to travel to the United Kingdom after the board's test produced a negative result.