×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mohammad Hafeez slammed by PCB CEO for Twitter comments directed to Sharjeel Khan

  • Hafeez questioned PCB's decision to recall Sharjeel Shah to professional cricket
  • The veteran batsman has been slammed by the PCB CEO and told to concentrate on his own game
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
Modified 21 Mar 2020, 21:17 IST

Mohammad Hafeez questioned PCB
Mohammad Hafeez questioned PCB's decision to recall Sharjeel Khan

Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter to question the return of Sharjeel Khan, who was banned in 2017 after being found guilty of spot-fixing. The veteran batsman claimed that rules need to be more stringent for tainted players and questioned the integrity of the PCB for handing him a recall.

His remarks, however, did not go down well with PCB CEO Wasim Khan, who said through a video link from Lahore that Hafeez is in no position to be making such comments, even more so on social media.

"Current players should not be going up on social media to criticise other players or talk about what policies the cricket board should or shouldn't have."
"They can have their opinions about various things about world cricket and cricket in general but not about the rights and wrongs of players and the boards and they should leave that to cricket board to answer."

Previously, Hafeez also resisted Mohammad Amir's recall to the side, indicating that he's always had reservations with tainted players earning recalls to professional cricket.

However, Wasim Khan confirmed that Hafeez will be spoken to in private about his comments on Twitter and confirmed that current players need to concentrate more on their own performances, as opposed to off-field events.

"I will be personally speaking to Mohammad Hafeez about that and I don't think it's his place to be doing it. No other player in the world does that so why should our Pakistani players do that?"
"I don't think they have any space to do that and I don't think they should be doing that. My view is, he should focus on his own game, focus on the cricketing opinion he can give but don't give personal opinion about other players."
Advertisement

Sharjeel Khan's five-year suspension was halved after the 30-year-old issued an unconditional apology to the PCB. Since returning, the batsman has failed to hit the ground running and has only scored 199 runs in 10 games for the Karachi Kings in PSL 2020, a record that makes for dismal reading.

Published 21 Mar 2020, 21:17 IST
PSL 2020 Karachi Kings Mohammad Hafeez Sharjeel Khan
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb
LHQ 182/6 (20.0 ov)
ISU 183/9 (19.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 1 wicket
LHQ VS ISU live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
PSZ 123/10 (18.3 ov)
MS 124/4 (14.5 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS MS live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
ISU 187/7 (20.0 ov)
QTG 190/5 (19.4 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 134/10 (17.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 52 runs
MS VS KRK live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
PSZ 132/7 (12.0 ov)
LHQ 116/6 (12.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 16 runs
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb
MS 199/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 169/7 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 30 runs
MS VS QTG live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
ISU
PSZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ISU VS PSZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us