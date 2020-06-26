Mohammad Hafeez tests positive for COVID-19 again after PCB conduct 2nd test

After the first PCB test found him COVID-positive, Mohammad Hafeez had taken a private test which yielded a negative result.

The all-rounder has already been verbally reprimanded by the PCB for taking a private test without permission.

Mohammad Hafeez has reportedly tested positive again

As per reports, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has taken a second COVID-19 test at the order of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and he has tested positive again.

After an initial sample tested positive at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, Mohammad Hafeez took a private COVID-19 test which returned a negative result. He did this without permission from the PCB and was verbally reprimanded for it by officials of the board.

However, the PCB requested the hospital to re-take the test for Mohammad Hafeez's sample, and the result was again COVID-19 positive. After these startling developments, a source close to the PCB said:

"This is a very intriguing situation for the board. It will be interesting to see what is the result of the second test taken today of the 10 players, who tested positive in the first test earlier this week will come."

Mohammad Hafeez facing disciplinary action

Mohammad Hafeez

If the reports are true and Mohammad Hafeez is indeed COVID-positive, he could be staring at disciplinary action for choosing to take a private test without permission from the board instead of immediately self-isolating.

The PCB's CEO Wasim Khan made his displeasure at the fact that Mohammad Hafeez had taken a private test known.

“I spoke to Mohammad Hafeez today and I made it clear to him our disappointment at the way he had handled this entire affair. As an individual, he has a right to take a private test but he should have spoken to us first because he created a problem for us," he said.

However, the 39-year-old stated that he took the second test out of concern for his family, and even tweeted the result:

After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/3WKOkXisdp — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 24, 2020

It remains to be seen what action will be taken and we can only hope that Mohammad Hafeez's second test was accurate.

Apart from Hafeez, Pakistan players Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz, along with team masseur Malang Ali, have all tested positive for the fast-spreading virus.