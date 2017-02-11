Mohammad Irfan reportedly suspended for alleged spot-fixing in PSL

Earlier, Sharjeel Khan and Khaled Latif were sent home after the anti-corruption unit's investigation on spot-fixing

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan has been suspended from the PSL for alleged spot-fixing, as has been reported by Dunya News, a local Pakistani newspaper.

The 7’1’’ bowler, who is the tallest cricketer to play the game, was part of the Islamabad United squad, and played against Peshawar Zalmi in the opening match of this edition of the PSL, where he picked up two wickets.

His mobile phone was confiscated by the anti-corruption unit for enquiry, and will have to leave Dubai for Pakistan, where he will join Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, the other two accused. The duo also played for the same franchise as Irfan.

Irfan made his ODI debut for the Pakistan team in September 2010, while his first Test took place three years later. He last played for Pakistan in September 2016, featuring in an ODI against England.

On the thorough investigation in place to weed out corruption, PSL Chairman Najam Sethi had said, “It would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case, however this investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sports. We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate.”

“The investigation of the PCB anti-corruption unit backed by the ICC ACU has been effectively in dealing with this case to date and we will continue to work in the closest collaboration as the investigation proceeds. We are all absolutely committed to relentlessly pursuing anyone who would seek to damage the integrity of our sports.”

Mohammad Irfan being sent back to Pakistan, his phone seized by anti-corruption unit over match-fixing allegations, local media reports #PSL — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) February 11, 2017

The Pakistan Super League, now in its second edition, is being played in the UAE, and features five teams. Although the tournament is scheduled to be held in Dubai and Sharjah, there is a possibility of the finals being played in Lahore.

More to follow...