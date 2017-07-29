Mohammad Kaif attacked on Facebook for playing Chess with his son

Kaif posted a picture with his son on Facebook which instantly invited criticism from the religious fanatics.

Former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif, was recently targeted by the religious fanatics for uploading a picture on social media. He posted a picture on Facebook in which he was seen playing Chess with his son. However, this adorable image did not go down well with the religious trolls who found it offensive and derogatory.

The caption of Kaif's post read "Shatranj Ke Khilaadi #fatherson #kabirtales #instaplay". Much to everyone's surprise, it was enough to invite ire from a certain section of the mob which believed that the posts assault their religious sentiments. They stated that playing Chess is haram.

The comments and reactions that followed the post implied that Kaif had committed a sin by playing Chess. They stated that Chess is forbidden in Islam which makes Kaif and his son a sinner who is not only playing but also promoting a forbidden act. Here are some of the comments that were aimed at him.

Although the photograph appeared to showcase a normal father-son moment, the self-proclaimed defenders of his religion saw it as a threat. They immediately pointed out that this game is prohibited by Islam and Kaif should not be indulging himself in it.

Being attacked by the religious trolls is not new to the cricketers especially the players who follow Islam. Time and again, their posts on the social media are seen as an offence to their religion and the trolls do not delay their assault upon these players. Kaif himself has been subjected to such responses before.

In the beginning of the year, Kaif faced similar wrath from the fanatics for posting pictures of him in different poses of Surya Namaskar - a traditional Hindu yoga posture. The post invited several criticisms for the former cricketer and he was accused of dishonouring his religion.

Kaif is not the only Muslim cricketer who became a victim of such fury. Earlier, Mohammed Shami was bashed by the mob for posting an image with his wife in which she wore a sleeveless top. Similarly, Irfan Pathan was also victimised by the angry fanatics because he had uploaded a picture with his wife in which her arms could be seen.

Such incidents occur on a regular basis and potentially disrupts the harmony of the player's life. Some of them choose to reply whereas others ignore. In this case, Mohammad Kaif has not yet responded to the trolls. However, if he decides to respond, it will be interesting to see the stand that he takes.