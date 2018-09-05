Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mohammad Rafique feels spinners will struggle in Asia Cup

Saif Hasnat
CONTRIBUTOR
Exclusive
361   //    05 Sep 2018, 16:02 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup Super Eights - Bangladesh v South Africa
ICC Cricket World Cup Super Eights - Bangladesh v South Africa

Former Bangladesh international Mohammad Rafique predicts a tough time for spinners in the forthcoming Asia Cup. The legendary spinner thinks the roughness of UAE wickets is not ideal for slow bowlers. Spinners should try something new rather than relying only on their traditional deliveries, Rafique insisted in an interview.

‘Spinners are an important part of every Asian team. But, I think they will face a tough time in the forthcoming Asia Cup. It will be a mistake if any team rely heavily on their spinners in UAE. They should rely on every department of the team. Because the condition of UAE in this time of the year is not ideal for the spinners,’ Rafique says.

‘The Asia Cup will be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, wickets of these venues are rough unlike other venues of Asia. So, spinners have to think differently to succeed in UAE,’ the first bowler to take more than 100 wickets in international cricket for Bangladesh, added.

Rafique also feels Bangladesh is a strong contender for the Asia Cup, stating that if they play according to their potential, they can achieve something big.

‘Like spinners of the other teams, Bangladeshi spinners also have to face a tougher time in the Asia Cup. But, if they can execute properly, they can be a strong contender in the tournament,’ Rafique adds.

Bangladesh will kick off their campaign against the five-time winners, Sri Lanka. If they win this match, the next game against Afghanistan, according to Rafique, will be an easy one.

‘In any kind of tournament, the first match is most important. If you can play your natural game in the tournament opener, it will make everything easy for you. Afghanistan won the last series against Bangladesh. So, they are a bit ahead of the Tigers. Bangladesh will be able to attack their confidence by beating Sri Lanka in the opening encounter on the first day of the tournament,’ the southpaw added.

The Asia Cup is all set to be played in UAE from 15 September. All of the five Test playing nations of Asia will take part in this tournament and one of UAE or Hong Kong will also join them after playing the final of Asia Cup qualifier, that is scheduled to be played on 6 September at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Mohammed Rafique
Saif Hasnat
CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter he writes lyrics and story.
Afghanistan squad for the 2018 Asia Cup announced
RELATED STORY
'Dehradun feels like home': Afghanistan cricket starting...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 squad announced
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why Afghanistan might surprise everyone
RELATED STORY
Don't Fade Away: 5 acts of sportsmanship in T20Is that...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 bowlers to watch out for
RELATED STORY
All eyes on Rashid Khan as Afghanistan and Bangladesh...
RELATED STORY
How Bangladesh can be a strong contender for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Key Players for Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
We have eleven 'Dhoni' stories in our team, says...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us