Mohammad Rafique feels spinners will struggle in Asia Cup

Saif Hasnat 05 Sep 2018, 16:02 IST

Former Bangladesh international Mohammad Rafique predicts a tough time for spinners in the forthcoming Asia Cup. The legendary spinner thinks the roughness of UAE wickets is not ideal for slow bowlers. Spinners should try something new rather than relying only on their traditional deliveries, Rafique insisted in an interview.

‘Spinners are an important part of every Asian team. But, I think they will face a tough time in the forthcoming Asia Cup. It will be a mistake if any team rely heavily on their spinners in UAE. They should rely on every department of the team. Because the condition of UAE in this time of the year is not ideal for the spinners,’ Rafique says.

‘The Asia Cup will be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, wickets of these venues are rough unlike other venues of Asia. So, spinners have to think differently to succeed in UAE,’ the first bowler to take more than 100 wickets in international cricket for Bangladesh, added.

Rafique also feels Bangladesh is a strong contender for the Asia Cup, stating that if they play according to their potential, they can achieve something big.

‘Like spinners of the other teams, Bangladeshi spinners also have to face a tougher time in the Asia Cup. But, if they can execute properly, they can be a strong contender in the tournament,’ Rafique adds.

Bangladesh will kick off their campaign against the five-time winners, Sri Lanka. If they win this match, the next game against Afghanistan, according to Rafique, will be an easy one.

‘In any kind of tournament, the first match is most important. If you can play your natural game in the tournament opener, it will make everything easy for you. Afghanistan won the last series against Bangladesh. So, they are a bit ahead of the Tigers. Bangladesh will be able to attack their confidence by beating Sri Lanka in the opening encounter on the first day of the tournament,’ the southpaw added.

The Asia Cup is all set to be played in UAE from 15 September. All of the five Test playing nations of Asia will take part in this tournament and one of UAE or Hong Kong will also join them after playing the final of Asia Cup qualifier, that is scheduled to be played on 6 September at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.