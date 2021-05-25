“Moin Khan scolded me after I got out for a duck against India” - Younis Khan  

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has revealed that he received a scolding from Moin Khan after he was dismissed for a duck against India during the early days of his international career.

Younis Khan was cleaned up by Anil Kumble without scoring in an ODI in Sharjah back in March 2000. Moin Khan was captain in that game and was unhappy with young Younis Khan’s dismissal as the Pakistan batting was suffering a collapse.

Speaking to reporters at the Moin Khan Academy in Karachi, Younis Khan recalled the incident and said:

“I remember I started my international cricket under Moin Khan. He has scolded me as well. I got out in a match against India for a duck and Moin bhai was at the other end and he wasn’t happy at all. But, thanks to him, I learnt from my mistakes and he has had a big role to play in my success in international cricket.”

On the current Pakistan line-up’s batting woes in recent times, the team's batting coach expressed confidence that the side will soon find a stable middle-order. Pakistan have been heavily dependent on their skipper Babar Azam to deliver across formats.

Younis Khan stated:

“We have spoken a lot about the Pakistan middle-order. We are trying out many players as well and hopefully we will have a stable middle-order soon. We played South Africa both home and away and then also went to Zimbabwe. Now, we are going to England and West Indies. There are some very good tours coming up and hopefully Pakistan will keep putting up good performances and win more trophies.”

I have been following Lahore Qalandars a lot: Younis Khan

The Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was suspended earlier this year owing to bio-bubble breaches, is set to resume in Abu Dhabi early next month. Asked about his favorite PSL franchise, Younis Khan replied that he likes watching Lahore Qalandars play.

He revealed:

“I have been following Lahore Qalandars a lot. In the first three, four editions of the tournament, they did not perform up to potential. I wanted them to do well and I hope they continue with the good form that they have displayed. In fact, all the teams - Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators or Multan Sultans - have a lot of potential.”

The 43-year-old is hopeful of the remainder of PSL 2021 producing some good cricket.

“I am happy that PSL is resuming and I hope that all goes well. The tournament started really well and we enjoyed the matches that were held in Pakistan. I hope the second part of PSL 2021 is also as good as the first half,” Younis Khan asserted.

Admitting that the whole world is going through tough times, Younis Khan urged everyone to fight it out together.

He signed off saying:

“In COVID-19 times, things are difficult. The whole world is closed an all the events are being held without crowds. Things are tough but if everyone keeps trying together and forms a chain, then things can improve.”

#OnThisDay in 2017. The end of an era as Misbah-ul-Haq & Younis Khan retired from international cricket with Pakistan winning a historic & thrilling Test series against W Indies with 1 over to spare. The victory was Pakistan's first ever Test series win in the Caribbean #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ITdeiJLisE — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 14, 2021

Younis Khan represented Pakistan in 118 Tests, 265 ODIs and 25 T20Is in a decorated career and scored close to 18000 international runs.