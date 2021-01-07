Momentum One Day Cup 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket South Africa have announced the return of Momentum One Day Cup 2021. The domestic tournament will commence on January 9 with the finals staged for February 14.

The six teams taking part in the event have been divided into two pools of three each. The Dolphins, Titans and Knights are in Pool A, while the Lions, Cape Cobras and Warriors find themselves in Pool B.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, Momentum One Day Cup 2021 will take place at a single venue, which will be Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

January 09, Saturday

Titans vs Dolphins, Pool A

January 10, Sunday

Dolphins vs Knights, Pool A

January 13, Wednesday

Knights vs Titans, Pool A

January 14, Thursday

Dolphins vs Titans, Pool A

January 15, Friday

Titans vs Knights, Pool A

January 16, Saturday

Knights vs Dolphins, Pool A

January 29, Friday

Cape Cobras vs Lions, Pool B

January 30, Saturday

Lions vs Warriors, Pool B

January 31, Sunday

Warriors vs Cape Cobras, Pool B

February 3, Wednesday

Cape Cobras vs Warriors, Pool B

February 4, Thursday

Lions vs Cape Cobras, Pool B

February 5, Friday

Warriors vs Lions, Pool B

February 11, Thursday

1st in Pool A vs 2nd Pool B (1st Semi-Final)

February 12, Friday

1st in Pool B vs 2nd Pool A (2nd Semi-Final)

February 14, Sunday

Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2 (Final)

*All games begin at 1:30 PM IST

Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Live Streaming Details

All the Momentum One Day Cup 2021 games will be live-streamed on Super Sports and CSN channels.

Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Squads

Lions

Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Aaron Phangiso, Nicky van der Bergh, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Dominic Hendricks, Nono Pongolo, Ryan Rickelton, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rapulana, Delano Potgieter, Joshua Richards, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala, Wesley Marshall and Tladi Bokako.

Cape Cobras

Pieter Malan, Tayo Walbrugh, Zubayr Hamza(c), Jonathan Bird, Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijima, Ferisco Adams, Dane Piedt, Mangaliso Mosehle(w), Tsepo Ndwandwa, Akhona Mnyaka, Rory Kleinveldt, Lizaad Williams, Hanno Kotze, Thando Ntini.

Titans

Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Rivaldo Moonsamy(w), Dean Elgar, Grant Thomson(c), Farhaan Behardien, Dayyaan Galiem, Matthew Arnold, Khwezi Gumede, Imran Manack, Alfred Mothoa, Corbin Bosch, Gregory Mahlokwana, Diego Rosier.

Dolphins

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen(w), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon.

Knights

Raynard van Tonder, Grant Mokoena, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Shaun von Berg, Wandile Makwetu (wk/captain), Corne Dry, Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Ottniel Baartman, Obus Pienaar.

Warriors

Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Yaseen Vallie (c), Rudi Second, Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman, Ayabulela Gqamane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sithembile Langa.