Mominul Haque wants long-term captaincy assurance

Mominul Haque

Mominul Haque believes it will be easier for him to lay a roadmap for the Bangladesh Test team if he is assured he is going to captain Bangladesh for a long time.

Mominul has not been given Bangladesh’s captaincy on a permanent basis yet. He was appointed the Bangladesh Test captain under unusual circumstances last year after Shakib Al Hasan was banned by ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches.

“Not only in captaincy but in any work if you are doing with long term contract, then it becomes easy. You can make plans, what players want, when you will use them, everything becomes easy,” Mominul said in an exclusive interview with Cricbuzz.

Mominul has captained Bangladesh in three Test matches so far and has lost all three of them. The left-hander, who is generally a fluent run-scorer for Bangladesh in red ball cricket, has failed to make a mark with the bat as well since he has taken over as captain.

However, Mominul denies that his lack of form in the recent Test matches has anything to do with the extra responsibility of captaincy.

Mominul insists he doesn’t think about the captaincy when he goes out there to bat. He only focuses on the ball while he is batting. And he has been getting starts with the bat; it’s just that he has not been able to convert those starts to big scores.

“When I am batting I only see the ball from the bowlers. That's all that matters to me when I am batting. I think I am getting out every time after getting set,” Mominul added.