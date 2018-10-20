Most controversial XI featuring the cricketers who were banned in the last decade

Cricket, also known as the gentleman's game has been subject to a lot of controversies throughout its history. Most of the controversies have been related to doping and fixing allegations. However, in some cases, sledging has gone far enough to tarnish the image of the game too.

In this slideshow, we have compiled a list of 11 controversial players (the players who were banned or suspended) who would make a completely balanced squad.

OPENERS: DAVID WARNER AND SALMAN BUTT

Salman Butt ended his career with his hand in the spot-fixing scandal

Salman Butt was a worthy successor to Saeed Anwar at the top of Pakistan's batting line-up. He even went to captain the Pakistan Cricket team. However, in the summer of 2010 when Butt's Pakistan toured England, the left-hander's involvement in spot-fixing was revealed which led to him being banned for 10 years. Butt has not been able to return to cricket and he stands as a fine example of a talent going waste.

David Warner, the name itself causes concern in the opposition's camp due to his attacking batting. However, he was always walking on a thin edge as he was constantly warned by the Australian Cricket Board to control his temper and behavioural issues. When Australia toured South Africa this year, he was alleged to be the person behind the idea of using a sand-paper to tamper the ball. He was then given a ban of 1 year by the ACB and he will be hoping to come back for the World Cup next year.

MIDDLE ORDER: HERSCHELLE GIBBS, STEVE SMITH AND ANDREW SYMONDS

Gibbs was a vital part of the South African cricket team and even played in the IPL too

Gibbs was one of the fine batsmen that South Africa has produced. He was the man-of-the-match in the game which saw South Africa chase down the highest ever ODI score against Australia. However, his involvement in the fixing allegations was a black-spot in his career and he was never able to come out of it.

Steve Smith was the No.1 Test batsman when his involvement in the sand-paper scandal came out. He is still serving the 1-year ban for the same. However, Smith always made headlines due to his controversies. He was criticised when he referred the dressing room to take his DRS decision. He was also involved in many pub-brawls which tarnished his image as a cricketer.

While his batting, bowling and fielding were doing enough talking on the field, Andrew Symonds always had a few words to talk on the field. He was one of the few players due which Australia was branded as a sledging team. His altercation with Bhajji in Sydney is a prime example of his controversies.

