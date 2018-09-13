Most destructive T20 XI of all-time

The T20 format was originated in England and spread like wildfire to all parts of the world. With Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League and other such tournaments, T20 has gained much prominence. It has become a source of entertainment, full of glitz and glamour. The cheerleaders, loud music, and spider-cams have added to the razzmatazz.

A cricket tour is incomplete without a few T20 matches. After almost 15 years of its existence, several players have mastered the art of playing T20, with both bat and ball. Batsmen have devised new shots, and techniques to counter bowling attacks. Bowlers have picked up a few tricks like slower-one to bowl them out.

I have discussed the most destructive T20 XI of all time, based on their technique, runs scored and other such factors.

#1 Brendon McCullum

New Zealand v Australia - 1st ODI

The former Kiwi player was one of the most destructive openers of all-time. He could play the ramp shot and reverse sweep to perfection. McCullum played 71 T20I matches and scored 2140 runs at an average of 35.66.

#2 Chris Gayle

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament Play-Off 2

The left-handed batsman from West Indies is widely regarded as the best batsman of T20 format. His ability to hit sixes anywhere in the park against seamers and spin bowlers puts him miles ahead of other batsmen. Gayle has scored 1607 T20I runs in 56 matches at an average of 33.47. Along with Yuvraj Singh, he holds the record of hitting the fastest half-century in 12 balls.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Australia v India - Game 3

Rohit Sharma has a proper technique and sound temperament to excel in the T20 format. He has an amazing ability to play proper cricket shots and score heavily. Sharma has scored three centuries and 15 half-centuries in T20Is and has made 2086 runs at an average of 32.59.

#4 Virat Kohli

India v Pakistan - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

He is a living legend who has carved his name in the annals of cricket history. Kohli is the epitome of aggressiveness and consistency. Some regard him as the Bradman of T20 format.

His ability to hit sixes and fours and win the game is outstanding. In T20Is, he has played 62 matches and scored 2102 runs at an average of 48.88, which is phenomenal by any standard.

