Most number of centuries by both the openers in same innings in test cricket

Yow will get to know some records when both the openers made century in the same innings in test cricket.

KUMUD RANJAN
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 14:33 IST
1.95K

In the just concluded India vs Afghanistan test match, both the Indian openers made centuries each in the first innings. In the long history of test cricket, there have been many instances where both the openers made centuries. Let us have a look at the record of most number of centuries by both openers in the same innings in test cricket.


Criteria : Minimum three instances.

#1. Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden (6 times)

The most successful opening combination in tests in the 21st century. The Aussie openers were involved in six such instances which is a world record. They used to lay the foundation on which the likes of Ponting, Clarke and co. used to build on.

5th Test Match - Australia v England

i. 104 and 136 vs New Zealand at Brisbane (AUS), 2001.

ii. 126 and 105 vs South Africa at Sydney (AUS), 2002.

iii. 250 and 102 vs England at Melbourne (AUS), 2002.

iv. 111 and 177 vs West Indies at Antigua (WI), 2003.

v. 162 and 117 vs Sri Lanka at Cazaly's (AUS), 2004.

vi. 105 and 138 vs England at Kennington Oval (ENG), 2005.

