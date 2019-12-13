MPL releases first-of-its-kind user-centric video campaign

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 Dec 2019, 16:16 IST SHARE

Virat Kohli with the contest winners

Online gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL), endorsed by Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli has rolled out a first-of-its-kind video branding campaign where the Top 10 winners of a special “Meet Virat” contest are the core of the campaign.

The contest ran for a week from November 15 to November 22 and was open across all Fantasy Sports offered on the MPL app, such as Cricket, Football, etc. The rules were simple:

Play as many Fantasy Contests as you can and win big. The Top 10 users on the leaderboard who won the highest amounts were given the opportunity to meet their idol Virat Kohli in Mumbai.

The winners came from across the country -- Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Darbhanga (Bihar), Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Pune, Churu (Rajasthan)-- highlighting MPL’s vast reach and the popularity of the contest.

“When we organised the contest, the idea was to reward our winners by getting them to meet and spend time with their cricketing hero. As the contest progressed, we thought it would be a great idea to have it at the centre of our new campaign. After all, MPL is all about the users and they are at the heart of everything we do. This is just our humble way of saying thank you,” said Abhishek Madhavan, VP- Growth, MPL.

The crisp 90-second video campaign, which is a montage that condenses the winners’ experience in Mumbai as well as their meeting Virat Kohli, has just gone live on MPL’s website as well as social media channels.

Watch the interaction unfold:

“Our users are our heroes. We are thankful to them for being part of this campaign and we hope their story encourages more people to follow their dreams,” Madhavan added. MPL is making such campaigns a regular feature as the company believes that users are a product’s most important brand ambassadors.

Advertisement

The contest winners were invited to Mumbai for two days on an all-expenses-paid visit by MPL and interacted with Virat Kohli on November 30. The cricketing maestro spoke to them about the sport and also asked them about their experience on MPL.

“It was a great opportunity. To win cash and meet my idol was a wonderful experience for me,” said Akash Jain, 23, a resident of Pune.

“I have been winning money on MPL consistently now. I am thankful to MPL because apart from enabling us to win money, they also give us grand opportunities like these, where we could meet such personalities,” said Satish Kumar, 40, who lives in Faridabad, NCR.

About Mobile Premier League:

MPL is a mobile-first online platform that connects gamers to game developers. With over 31 million registered users, MPL offers users the opportunity to monetise their skills by competing in over 40 games currently available on its app. Game developers can tap into a new revenue stream and earn from Day 1 without spending on customer acquisition thanks to MPL's ready and engaged user base. In just over a year, MPL has clocked more than 5 billion gameplays on its platform and is marching towards its goal of becoming the largest esports and skill-games platform.