In a bid to revolutionize franchise cricket in Maharashtra, MCA has decided to launch the women’s version of the Maharashtra Premier League starting on June 25.

This tournament will feature three exhibition matches that will be played on June 25, 27, and 28. It will include three teams - Team Blue Women, Team Read Women, and Team Yellow Women.

All three matches will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Teams will be spearheaded by WIPL stalwarts featuring the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Devika Vaidya, and Tejal Hasabnis.

This move from Maharashtra Cricket Association is seen as a step in the right direction that will help them scout for groundbreaking talent in women’s cricket in the state.

MPL Women's Exhibition Matches 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, June 25

Team Blue Women vs Team Yellow Women - 1:30 PM IST

Tuesday, June 27

Team Yellow Women vs Team Red Women - 1:30 PM IST

Wednesday, June 28

Team Red Women vs Team Blue Women - 1:30 PM IST

MPL Women's Exhibition 2023: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the MPL Women's Exhibition series will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of this league on any TV channel in India.

MPL Women's Exhibition 2023: Full Squads

Team Blue Women

Smriti Mandhana (C), Shivali Shinde, Sakshi Shinde, Maya Sonawane, Soumyalata Birajdar, Laxmi Yadav, Aishwarya Wagh, Sayali Lonkar, Pradnya Veerkar, Hrutuja Deshmukh, Sakshi Waghmode, Shraddha Pokharkar, Sushma Patil, Priyanka Garkhede, Rasika Shinde, Shweta Sawant

Team Red Women

Devika Vaidya (C), Damini Bankar, Shravani Desai, Bhakti Mirajkar, Aaditi Gaikwad, Tanvi Patil, Ishita Khale, Priyanka Ghodke, Anuja Patil, Kiran Navgire, Gautami Naik, Shweta Mane, Utkarsha Pawar, Isha Pathare, Rohini Mane

Team Yellow Women

Tejal Hasabnis (C), Tejswini Batwal, Ambika Watade, Poonam Khemnar, Aarti Kedar, Sakshi Patil, Mukta Magre, Rushita Janjal, Ishwari Savkar, Suhani Kahandal, Madhuri Aaghav, Priyanka Kumbhar, Samruddhi Banawane, Isha Ghule, Chinmayee Borpale

Poll : 0 votes