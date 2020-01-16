MS Dhoni excluded from BCCI's annual player contracts list

MS Dhoni has not been offered a new contract by the BCCI for the 2019-20 season.

MS Dhoni has not been offered a new contract by the BCCI for team India (senior men) from October 2019 to September 2020. He was in Grade A contract category for the last season but has been not offered any new contract.

MS Dhoni last played an international match for India in the heartbreaking defeat in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. Ever since, he has been away from the international scene and decided to remain rather quiet when asked about his retirement.

With the T20 World Cup approaching in October this year, Dhoni does not seem to be in the scheme of things for that tournament either. Whether this gives more momentum to his retirement rumours will be known in due course of time.

The bifurcation with respect to contracts remained the same as last season, with Grade A+ getting a pay of 7 crores. This was bagged by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah.

This is how the other contract categories stand as announced by BCCI:

Category A (5 crores): Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant.

Category B (3 crores): Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal.

Category C (1 crore): Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar