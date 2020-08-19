'MS Dhoni firmly told Suresh Raina to go back’: RP Singh recalls moment when former Indian skipper lost his cool

Former Indian pacer RP Singh has revealed that although MS Dhoni was known as 'Captain Cool' for his composure under pressure, he did lose his temper many times.

MS Dhoni is not known to be a player who showed many emotions on the cricket field but there were times when he did get angry with his teammates for not following his instructions.

RP Singh recalled one such incident in a game where Suresh Raina was fielding at cover and was coming closer to the batsman with every ball. Despite MS Dhoni instructing him to stay back, Raina kept on getting closer to the batsman and missed a ball that went past him. Dhoni then firmly told him to go away and was apparently angry with him.

Speaking of the incident to cricket.com, Singh said:

“We were in Sri Lanka and Raina was coming too forward at cover while fielding and Dhoni was warning him not to come too close,” Singh told cricket.com. “Few deliveries later, Raina missed a ball and then MS firmly told him to go back as he was instructing. He could be terse and firm when he wanted. Although he was never vocal or screaming, he too used to get angry.”

MS Dhoni has always been an introvert: RP Singh

RP Singh also recalled the time when he first saw MS Dhoni during a Deodhar Trophy match. Although he was not playing for East Zone, RP Singh knew what MS Dhoni could do with the bat due to the reputation that he had made for himself by playing in other small leagues.

The 34-year-old added that MS Dhoni was a very quiet person and loved to remain in his own world. He said:

“First time we met was in domestic cricket in the Deodhar trophy. He had come since he wasn’t part of the playing XI for East Zone. Then, we met in a camp in Bangalore. But I was aware of him because in UP and Bihar there used to be so many unofficial tournaments and he was already a big name when we met in Gwalior for the first time."

Singh added:

“He is a very reserved person and is happy with a limited circle of people. He has always loved the quarantine time. It hardly affects him because he would always stay indoors, stay in his own world, play video games etc. He has always been an introvert. He does not believe in having too many friends.”

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening but will be leading Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to start next month.