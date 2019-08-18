MS Dhoni plays cricket with children in Leh, picture goes viral

MS Dhoni enjoys a game of cricket with children in Leh. (PC- CSK Twitter)

According to reports, India's legendary wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, renowned for his uber-cool demeanour and effervescent spirits, was spotted playing a game of cricket with children in Leh. In a picture posted by the official Twitter handle of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, the veteran can be witnessed enjoying batting with a tennis ball on a cemented basketball court alongside local kids of Leh. The picture went viral in a jiffy on social media.

It is noteworthy to mention that the former India captain has already expressed his desire to establish a world-class cricket academy in the heavenly state of Jammu & Kashmir. The eminent stumper is looking forward to formally consult the Sports Ministry of India regarding his future endeavour.

Netizens absolutely loved watching the 38-year-old in the characteristic avatar. Moreover, several users questioned the Jharkhand local about his return to the Men in Blue.

Following India's heart-breaking elimination in the penultimate fixture of the World Cup 2019 against New Zealand, speculations of MS Dhoni's retirement were making the rounds. Although, in an interesting sequence of events, the dynamic batsman requested the BCCI for a two-month sabbatical to fulfill his commitments in the army after making himself unavailable for team India's ongoing full-fledged tour of the West Indies. Meanwhile, in the absence of the ace cricketer, youngster Rishabh Pant was picked as a replacement across formats for the Carribean assignment.

In recent times, MS Dhoni has been severely critisized for his declining hitting abilities with the bat. The former concluded the showpiece ICC tournament with 273 runs from eight games at an average of over 45 and a concerning strike rate of 87.78.

Though it was presumed that he might hang his boots post India's ultimate encounter in the World Cup campaign, the cricketing superstar is yet to convey a statement regarding his international future.