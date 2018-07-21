MS Dhoni- The answer to India's number 4 batting slot

Dhoni scored the winning shot in the finals of World Cup 2011

The curious case of number four batting slot in the Indian team has become the talk of the town. It has gained even more attention after the ODI series loss against England and it remains no secret that the middle order is in great jeopardy.

The search for the suitable candidate for No.4 spot goes way back in the World Cup 2015 where Ajinkya Rahane batted at that position. Since then, as many as ten batsmen have been tried at this slot with the team still not zeroing on a particular batsman.

Constant changes in the middle order and not giving enough opportunities at that particular slot are some of the reasons why uncertainty exists. The question is who will bat at No.4? The answer has always been there in front of us, and it is none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni who could utilize this position in the best way.

Let us find out the reasons why this move could solve the long-term issue.

#5 Excellent track record at No.4

Dhoni batting at No.4 can add more crucial runs than batting at 5 or 6

Dhoni is the best batsman when compared to the other batsmen who have batted at number four position. While batting at this slot, he has accumulated 1230 runs in 27 matches at an amazing average of 55.90 and a strike rate of 94.98 which is way better than his career strike rate of 88.13.

The former captain has scored one century and 11 fifties while batting at this position. In this year's IPL season, he had scored 455 runs in 16 matches at an incredible strike rate of 150.66. The reason why he was so successful because, more often than not, he batted higher up the order.

In the recent ODI and T20I series against England, Dhoni never got to bat at No. 4 slot. He came to bat at No. 5 or 6 which could be the reason for his ordinary outing. With his good track record at this position, the Indian team needs to re-think on his batting slot and give him more opportunities at the above mentioned spot.

