MS Dhoni takes a train from Ranchi to Kolkata for the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Dhoni's team will be playing in the competition starting on Saturday.

Dhoni will be leading Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

What’s the story?

We all know for a fact, that in Indian cricketing circles, if there is one player, who does things his own way, whether playing or not, it is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 35-year-old never seems to pay any attention to how others handle a particular situation and is always more concerned about his own methods of going about dealing with things.

In yet another example of following his own way of doing things, the 35-year-old decided not come on his own to join his Jharkhand teammates ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy is some Chartered flight, but chose to join them on a train journey with the rest of his teammates to Kolkata, where they will be based during the course of the competition.

In case you didn’t know...

This was the first time in 13 years that Dhoni had taken a train as a mode of transport to travel from one city to another to play a game. On the way to Kolkata, the team also passed via Kharagpur, a place that is significant for Dhoni, as prior to becoming the great cricketer that he is today, he served as a ticket collector at the station.

The heart of the matter

The 2011 World Cup winning skipper put an image of himself with the rest of his teammates on board on his Instagram account, much to the happiness of large fan base.

As many as fifteen seats were reserved for the Jharkhand players on the Howrah- Hatia Kriyayoga Express and the team boarded the train from Ranchi, in midst of a heavy security cover for the players on Tuesday.

The President of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Kuldeep Singh was very pleased to have Dhoni as the team’s captain and his support would help the state attain the next level as far their cricket is concerned.

“Dhoni has always inspired players of his home state. We are happy with Dhoni’s wish to play for the Jharkhand team. His active support will take the team Jharkhand to another level,” he told to the Hindustan Times.

He further added that under the guidance of Dhoni, the team was headed in the right direction.

“Jharkhand team is scaling a new heights for last few years under the guidance of Dhoni. We are expecting a remarkable performance in this tournament,” he said.

Extra Cover: MS Dhoni named Jharkhand captain for 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy

A post shared by @mahi7781 on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

Sportskeda’s take

It really is nice to see a player of the stature of Dhoni travel with the rest of the team members via train when he had the option of going a luxurious plane or a jet on his own. It is an indication of how he has not let his status come in the way of forgetting his roots and one can only hope that more players in future show a similar attitude.