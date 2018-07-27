Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

MS Dhoni voted the most popular Indian sportsperson

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
118   //    27 Jul 2018, 00:24 IST

India v Sri Lanka - ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014 Final
Conducted by YouGov, with over four million participants, the observation showed Dhoni besting some of the biggest names across the country

While one might get the impression at times that the MS Dhoni charm is fading from the minds of his countrymen given the increasing calls from the nation's supporters calling for the axe for the wicket-keeper, on the larger scale it has not affected his popularity across the country, as has been revealed by the raw numbers of a recently conducted survey.

Conducted by YouGov, with over four million participants, the observation showed Dhoni besting some of the biggest names across the country, and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi had numbers to suggest better likability than him.

The survey showed Dhoni having an "admiration score" of 7.7%. Arguably India's greatest cricketer of all time Sachin Tendulkar perched below Dhoni, scoring 6.8% and stalwart captain and prolific batsman Virat Kohli is much lower down the list than one would have expected, receiving votes accounting to a mere 4.5% on the scale in consideration.

This is a huge testament to the legacy of Dhoni, who had debuted for India in late 2004, has not only managed to stay on the field for such a long time as a consistent and reliable cricketer, he led the side to the greatest heights scaled in the country's history.

He remained humble in the hours of victory, accepted the defeats with grace, and in all has retained his position as one of the most beloved cricketers this country has ever had, with people still being hooked on to his charisma and cricketing genius.

However, after the recent T20Is and ODIs against England, Dhoni finds himself being highly scrutinized for showing a lack of intent in his batting and often looking like batting for consolation runs.

The emergence of the likes of Rishabh Pant and the increasing reliability of Dinesh Karthik ever since the Nidahas Trophy, for the first time Dhoni's place in the side might not be exactly guaranteed.

With the World Cup in a year's sight from now, the selectors and the captain would be interested in looking at the alternatives and see how they fare in case Dhoni starts seeming a misfit in the side.

Topics you might be interested in:
MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Cricket is great if you're into things like wasted youth, failed relationships, sun damage and broken dreams
MS Dhoni is not at fault, we are
RELATED STORY
Why is MS Dhoni irreplaceable?
RELATED STORY
The Maverick Of MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Addressing the MS Dhoni conundrum
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni-The Legend Grows
RELATED STORY
'No celebration once we win' - The day when MS Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
5 MS Dhoni ODI innings that will be remembered forever by...
RELATED STORY
Four times MS Dhoni proved his greatness in ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni - The gambler who never counted his chips
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni- The answer to India's number 4 batting slot
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us