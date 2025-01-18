MS Dhoni vs Mohammad Rizwan - comparing the stats of the two wicket-keepers after 37 Tests 

MS Dhoni began his international career as a white-ball specialist, but soon became an all-format player for the Indian team. Dhoni made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in December 2005. He played 90 Tests until December 2014 and garnered 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09, with six centuries.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan made his Test debut against New Zealand in November 2016. Since then, he has been a terrific performer for Pakistan, playing some clutch knocks under pressure.

Moreover, Dhoni and Rizwan have contributed for the team with their abilities behind the wicket as well. With quick reflexes and sharp cricketing brains, the duo have taken crucial catches and affected numerous stumpings as well.

On that note, let's take a look at how MS Dhoni fared in his first 37 Tests as compared to Mohammad Rizwan.

MS Dhoni vs Mohammad Rizwan: Who had more runs after 37 Tests?

In his first 37 Tests (59 innings), MS Dhoni garnered 1,962 runs at an average of 37.73. Dhoni played some impactful knocks during this phase, but could score only a solitary century.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan has amassed 2,126 runs in his first 37 Tests (61 innings) at an average of 40.88. He has three centuries and 10 fifties to his name. His finest knock of 171* came against Bangladesh in August 2024 in Rawalpindi.

MS Dhoni vs Mohammad Rizwan: Who has more dismissals after 37 Tests?

MS Dhoni ended his career as the wicket-keeper with the third-most dismissals (829) across all formats. He showed signs of his impressive glove work in the first 37 games as well, recording 110 dismissals (92 catches and 18 stumpings). Interestingly, in the 37th game, Dhoni accounted for seven catches against New Zealand, which was his highest number of dismissals in a single Test.

On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan has secured 106 dismissals (99 catches and 7 stumpings) to date in the test format. His best-ever tally of six came against South Africa earlier this year.

MS Dhoni vs Mohammad Rizwan: Who has scored more runs on away soil after 37 Tests?

A batter's talent is predominantly judged by his performances on overseas tours. Let's take a look at how MS Dhoni and Mohammad Rizwan fared in their first 37 Tests on away soil.

Dhoni garnered 1,060 runs in 20 games (33 innings) outside India at an average of 36.55. In his fifth game, the swashbuckling batter slammed 148 off 153 against Pakistan in Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, Rizwan has so far accumulated 1,251 runs in 21 games (35 innings) at an average of 40.35. His top knock of 95 came during his second Test against Australia in Brisbane.

