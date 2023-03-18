MS vs LQ, PSL 2023 Final: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and T20 records

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 final tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium. Both teams played in last year's Pakistan Super League final as well, where the Qalandars emerged victorious and won the championship for the first time.

The Lahore-based franchise has another opportunity to win the PSL championship tonight and become only the second team to win the title twice. Even the Multan Sultans are former PSL champions and can win their second championship tonight.

Ahead of the big game in Lahore, here's a look at the pitch history at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore T20 records & stats

The wicket in Lahore assists teams batting first. Teams chasing a target in Lahore have won only one out of the seven matches played at this venue in the ongoing season.

However, fans should note that the team batting second won the previous match on this ground. Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi last night by chasing a 172-run target and booked their place in the PSL 2023 final.

Here's a look at some vital numbers you need to know from all the previous T20s played at this stadium:

T20 matches played: 39

Matches won by teams batting first: 25

Matches won by teams batting second: 14

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 113* - Chris Lynn (QG) vs. Multan Sultans, 2020

Best bowling figures: 5/40 - Shaheen Afridi (LQ) vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023

Highest team score: 245/3 - Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022

Lowest team score: 76 - Lahore Qalandars vs. Multan Sultans, 2023

Average first-innings score: 175

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch report

The conditions in Lahore are good for batting. In the last two matches hosted at this stadium, teams have crossed the 170-run mark in all four innings. Fans should expect another high-scoring contest in Lahore tonight.

At the same time, it is pertinent to note that the Multan Sultans bowled the Lahore Qalandars out for just 76 runs in their previous encounter on this ground. Multan's pace bowlers wreaked havoc at the Gaddafi Stadium, destroying the home team's batting lineup.

Gaddafi Stadium last PSL match

Peshawar Zalmi lost against Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in the last Pakistan Super League match at this venue. As mentioned above, it was the first time a team chasing a target won a PSL 2023 match in Lahore.

Mohammad Haris' 85-run knock guided Peshawar Zalmi to 171/5 in the first innings. In reply, Lahore Qalandars won the game in 18.5 overs, riding on a 42-ball 54 from Mirza Tahir Baig.

Brief Scores: Peshawar Zalmi 171/5 (Mohammad Haris 85, Zaman Khan 2/20) lost to Lahore Qalandars 176/6 (Mirza Tahir Baig 54, Azmatullah Omarzai 2/30) by 4 wickets.

Poll : 0 votes