MS vs PZ Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Match

Multan Sultans (MS) will play their third match of PSL 2023 tonight against Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The Mohammad Rizwan-led outfit will be keen to continue their winning momentum after a victory over Quetta Gladiators in their previous match.

The Sultans have recorded one win and one loss in their first two matches of PSL 2023.

Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, are coming off a close win against Karachi Kings in their season opener. The Babar Azam-led franchise will aim to maintain its 100% win record in the new season.

Ahead of tonight's PSL 2023 match at the Multan Cricket Stadium, here's a look at Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi's head-to-head stats.

MS vs PZ head-to-head record in PSL

Multan Sultans lead the head-to-head record in PSL matches against Peshawar Zalmi by 8-3. The two franchises have clashed 11 times, with the Sultans emerging victorious in eight of them.

MS vs PZ head-to-head record in Multan ahead of PSL 2023

Multan has hosted only one battle between Sultans and Zalmi before. In that game, the home team won by six wickets, so the Sultans have a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head.

Last 5 MS vs PZ matches

Rilee Rossouw will hold the key to Multan Sultans' success (Image: Twitter)

Multan Sultans are currently on a four-match winning streak against Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar's last win against Multan came back on February 23, 2021. Here is a summary of their last five meetings:

MS (182/7) beat PZ (140) by 42 runs, Feb 10, 2022. MS (222/3) beat PZ (165/8) by 57 runs, Feb 5, 2022. MS (206/4) beat PZ (159/9) by 47 runs, Jun 24, 2021. MS (167/2) beat PZ (166/7) by 8 wickets, Jun 13, 2021. PZ (197/4) beat MS (193/4) by 6 wickets, Feb 23, 2021.

Will Multan Sultans register their fifth consecutive win against Peshawar Zalmi? Share your views in the comments box below.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes