MSL 2018: Quinton de Kock smashes 93 to put Blitz into playoffs

Press Release
NEWS
News
08 Dec 2018, 14:13 IST

Enter caption

Friday, 07 December 2018: A brilliant 93 by Quinton de Kock helped the Cape Town Blitz consolidate their lead at the top of the Mzansi Super League table with a comfortable bonus-point win over the Paarl Rocks in their Cape derby at PPC Newlands on Friday.

The Standard Bank Proteas opener smashed three sixes and 12 fours in his 47-ball cameo as the hosts chased down a 145-victory target with 4.3 overs to spare – the result also extracting revenge after the result went the other way at Eurolux Boland Park earlier in the campaign.

The full five-point haul for the Blitz helped secure a playoff spot with one game against the bottom-placed Durban Heat to come on Sunday.

And they were full value for the win after a solid showing with the ball after having lost the toss and being asked to field first.

Dale Steyn was the pick of the bowlers with two for 22, while there were also double-wicket spells from Nandre Burger (2/26) and Malusi Siboto (2/27).

But the Rocks will be kicking themselves after a strong first quarter of the game in which they had progressed to 84 for two in the ninth over.

This thanks to another courageous innings by captain Faf du Plessis, who struck 61 (39 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes).

But things went all wrong during the second half of their innings as the lower order failed miserably and they were kept to 144 for nine.

De Kock and Janneman Malan (26), one of the most consistent performances in the MSLT20, put on a telling 105 for the first wicket in just over 10 overs to knock the stuffing out of the Rocks.

Despite the efforts of Dwayne Bravo (2/18), the damage was already done and Farhaan Behardien (12 not out) comfortably took the home side over the line in 15.3 overs.

The result left Paarl in fourth place and needing to win their remaining two games if they want to have any chance of sneaking into the playoffs.

 

