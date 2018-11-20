×
MSL T20 2018: Nortje learning from his hero Steyn

Press Release
NEWS
News
20   //    20 Nov 2018, 18:26 IST

Nortje shared the new ball with Steyn in the Cape Town Blitz' second MSL game
Cape Town Blitz fast bowler Anrich Nortje has already started picking up information from his hero, Dale Steyn, even though Steyn only joined the squad prior to the opening match on November 16.

Nortje shared the new ball with Steyn in the Cape Town Blitz' second Mzansi Super League match in Durban against the Durban Heat.

"It's been unbelievable sharing a dressing room with Dale [Steyn]. He's just as awesome off the field as he is on the field and it's really been a highlight in my career to be playing with him," he said.

"So far we've been focusing on game plans and plans to certain guys, which has helped me a lot. I think later in the tournament, I'll try to do some skills with him and just try to improve one or two aspects of my game," he added.

The 25-year-old showed his mettle against the Durban Heat when, after conceding 16 runs from 8 balls, he ripped through the Heat's top order with three wickets in four balls - clean bowling Morne van Wyk, Sarel Erwee and Temba Bavuma. He followed that up with the wicket of Hashim Amla to end on figures of 4/32 from his four overs.

"I'm very happy with my contributions on the field thus far, it's been a great start for us and I'm really looking forward to taking the momentum into the next couple of games," he added.

Nortje and Steyn can form a formidable opening bowling partnership, something Nortje is looking forward to if it plays out that way.

"If given the new ball again with Steyn, building a good partnership between us could be crucial going forward. Good starts from a bowling perspective could mean that we can put teams under pressure early in their innings and maybe try restrict them as much as possible," he stated.

Cape Town Blitz hosts the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at PPC Newlands in their third Mzansi Super League match on November 21. Tickets for the match are available at Ticketpro (www.ticketpros.co.za) or at the PPC Newlands Ticket Office.

