MSL T20 2018: Team effort key to Blitz success

Press Release
NEWS
News
25   //    04 Dec 2018, 18:19 IST

Cape Town Blitz coach Ashwell Prince
Cape Town Blitz coach Ashwell Prince

Cape Town Blitz coach Ashwell Prince has praised his squad's performance ahead of their Mzansi Super League match against the Jozi Stars at PPC Newlands.

The Cape-based team sits on top of the log after their seven matches - having racked up five wins, suffering just one defeat and having one match rained out. 

"We try to focus on team effort, that's the most important thing. Yes, people can be brilliant on the day and Quinton [de Kock] was exactly that in the last game but if you look at the bowling department, it was a team effort where they were all spot on," Prince said.

"We try to the put the emphasis on the team and when we have been in trouble, people have stood up. I like to think that we have that kind of make up in the team where we have good characters and people are up for the fight regardless of the situation," he added.

There is plenty of chatter going around that the Cape Town Blitz are close to cementing top spot on the table - securing a home final in the process - but international marquee player Dawid Malan poured cold water on such talk.

"I wouldn't go that far about us being in the final already. For us to be where we are is good but that means that we are being chased by everyone else. The Jozi Stars are peaking at the right time, so for us, it's about keeping the momentum for the next three games," he said.

The Cape Town Blitz hosts the Jozi Stars at PPC Newlands tonight at 19.00. The sides previously met in match nine of the competition where the Cape Town Blitz claimed a 62-run victory at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. 

Tickets for the match are available at Ticketpro (www.ticketpros.co.za) or at the PPC Newlands ticket office.

