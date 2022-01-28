MUL vs LAH prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Publish at 7 pm

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are set to lock horns in Match No.3 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Saturday, January 29. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Qalandars have been the perennial underachievers in the history of the PSL. Prior to the start of the tournament, they appointed left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as their skipper, replacing Sohail Akhtar, who remains a part of their setup.

Harry Brook and Phil Salt won't be a part of the first few games as they are currently plying their trade in England's five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Shaheen and Haris Rauf are expected to lead the pace attack for the Qalandars in the event.

Akif Javed and left-arm wrist spinner Syed Faridoun are also exciting prospects with the ball. Rashid Khan has a truckload of experience while playing T20 cricket and a lot will depend on him as well. Samit Patel and David Wiese have done for them in previous editions.

Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique should open the batting for the Qalandars with Mohammad Hafeez coming in the middle order. Hafeez recently played for the Asian Lions in Legends League Cricket (LLC). Ben Dunk also gives the lineup a lot of firepower.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, in the meantime, started their campaign with a thumping seven-wicket win over Karachi Kings on Thursday. After being put in to bat first, the Kings racked up a mediocre score of 124 for five on the board.

Imran Tahir put his best foot forward as he finished with a stupendous figure of 4-0-16-3. Shahnawaz Dahani picked up only one wicket, but gave only 14 runs in three overs. Fast bowlers David Willey and Imran Khan also did their jobs with the ball in hand.

From there on, skipper Rizwan showed his class with the willow. The 29-year-old scored 52 runs off 47 balls with the help of five fours and one six. Shan Masood and Sohaib Maqsood also played handy knocks. The Sultans tracked down the target in 18.2 overs.

The Sultans must be high on confidence after getting off to a winning start. The Qalandars don't have quite a few of their key stars and the Sultans will fancy their chances against them. Rizwan and Co. will go into the next match as the favorites.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win the match

