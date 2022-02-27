MUL vs LAH prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will cross swords in the final of 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday, 27 February. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have had a near flawless campaign thus far in the tournament. The team finished on top of the table in the league stage with 18 points from 10 matches and an incredible net run rate of 1.253.

In the Qualifier on 23 February, they defeated the Qalandars by 28 runs to make their way through to the final. After being put in to bat first, the Sultans scored 163 for the loss of two wickets.

The Sultans didn’t make a great start as Mohammad Hafeez removed Shan Masood early. Thereafter, skipper Rizwan and Aamer Azmat put on 47 runs to restore sanity into the proceedings.

Azmat made a quickfire 22-ball 33 before Samit Patel accounted for his wicket. Rizwan played until the very end, but couldn’t get his strike rate above 103.92.

The captain scored 53 off 51 balls with only three fours. Rilee Rossouw looked in excellent touch, scoring an unbeaten 42-ball 65 with the help of seven fours and one six.

The Sultans bowlers did an excellent job as the Qalandars finished their innings on 135 for nine. Fakhar Zaman scored a 45-ball 63, but he didn’t get much support from others. Shahnawaz Dahani was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. David Willey also had a couple of scalps.

Following the loss, the Qalandars defeated Islamabad United in Qualifier 2 on Friday. After opting to bat, Lahore scored 168 for seven on the back of Abdullah Shafique’s 28-ball 52 with four fours and three sixes.

From there on, the Qalandars bowled United for 162 in 19.4 overs. Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets apiece. David Wiese got the last wicket of Waqas Maqsood.

Will the Qalandars (LAH) beat the Sultans (MUL)?

Lahore Qalandars during their practice session for PSL 2022

In their previous three meetings, the chasing teams faced quite a bit of trouble. Even in the Qualifier, the Qalandars struggled to track down the target set by the Sultans.

But Afridi and Co. have been brilliant when it comes to defending totals. The team batting first should win the final as well.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

