Mumbai City FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC: Player ratings as the Islanders and Men of Steel play out cagey stalemate | ISL 2022-23

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a cagey 1-1 draw at the Mumbai Football Arena. The result means that the Islanders preserved their unbeaten start, while Jamshedpur FC remained winless this season.

The game began frantically with both teams engaging in an end-to-end contest. The Islanders' sharp interplay brought about the first goal, with Lallianzuala Chhangte finishing off a flowing team move. The Men of Steel's response was a little more direct but was equally effective, with Daniel Chima Chukwo nodding home Harry Sawyer's headed flick inside the box.

The Islanders controlled much of the second half but could not prize open what proved to be a stubborn Jamshedpur FC defence. Here is a look at how the players fared in the contest.

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC: Player ratings

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh - 6

Rehenesh could not do much to stop Mumbai City FC’s opener. The Islanders did not test him much thereafter and his handling was largely good. Apart from a shaky moment late in the first half, his distribution was acceptable as well.

Laldinliana Renthlei – 6

A relatively calm display at the back. The dynamics of the game meant he could not venture too far forward and when called upon defensively, he was compact.

Eli Sabia – 6

Sabia was a towering presence at the back and did well to handle Stewart’s threat. With Mumbai City FC playing without a target man, he was not pressed into situations where he had to man-mark a player. A fairly handy display by the experienced defender.

Pratik Chaudhari – 6

Like Sabia, Chaudhari was in the right place at the right time more often than not. Produced a vital block in the dying embers when Mumbai City FC threatened to open them up. Reminded the Islanders that he can start in the ISL week in, week out.

Ricky Lallawmawma – 5

Ricky looked a little rattled when up against Chhangte. The goal that the hosts scored also came down his side and he was very lucky to not concede a penalty at the start of the second half.

Ritwik Das – 4

The talented youngster did not have a very memorable outing in Mumbai. He was tied down by Rahul Bheke and it took him almost 64 minutes to beat his marker. That should tell you how ordinary his performance was.

Germanpreet Singh – 6

Germanpreet’s name was not mentioned often in the game, which for a defensive midfielder, is not necessarily a bad thing. Lost control of midfield as the game wore on but helped Jamshedpur FC maintain their shape in the middle of the park.

Boris Singh – 5.5

Boris was quite wasteful in the attacking third, fluffing his lines twice, and was one of the major reasons Jamshedpur FC had to settle for a 1-1 score at half-time. Barely did anything of note in an offensive sense after the break, although he deserves a bit of credit for working his socks off.

Wellington Priori – 6.5

Wellington broke up play efficiently and snapped into tackles in the middle third. He pinched the ball on quite a few occasions, although his influence started to wane as the game progressed. Also supplied the throw-in that led to Jamshedpur FC’s only goal in the match.

Harry Sawyer - 6.5

Sawyer held up the ball well, with Mumbai City FC finding it tough to handle his physicality. He was a constant threat from Priori’s long throw-ins and nodded the ball on for Chukwu to equalise. Jamshedpur FC did not lump the ball forward enough but that was not down to the Australian.

Daniel Chima Chukwu – 7.5

The forward caused the hosts all sorts of problems. He ran the wide channels, came deep to receive the ball and more importantly, did what he is paid to do – make the net bulge. With Sawyer also in the side, he might be crucial to whatever Jamshedpur FC seek to achieve this season.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



A throw-in from Wellington in the box is headed further into Chima who finishes it into the top corner with a perfect header! ⚔



LET'S GO!



MCFC 1 - 1 JFC



#JamKeKhelo #MCFCJFC 11' WHO ELSE BUT CHIMAAA TO BRING US BACK IN THE GAME!!A throw-in from Wellington in the box is headed further into Chima who finishes it into the top corner with a perfect header!LET'S GO!MCFC 1 - 1 JFC 11' WHO ELSE BUT CHIMAAA TO BRING US BACK IN THE GAME!!A throw-in from Wellington in the box is headed further into Chima who finishes it into the top corner with a perfect header!⚽⚔ LET'S GO! 💥 MCFC 1 - 1 JFC#JamKeKhelo #MCFCJFC https://t.co/o9loH1znLM

Substitutes

Jay Thomas – 5

He was called upon to replicate Sawyer’s aerial threat but he was not quite up to the task. Those who watched the game might have to rewind it to see the positive contributions (if any) he made to Jamshedpur FC’s attack.

Farukh Choudhary – 5

A couple of neat touches in his cameo appearance but that was about it. Still looks a little distance away from reaching the levels he once did. But the fact that he is fit, especially after a nightmare run-in over the past couple of years, should be encouraging.

Ishan Pandita – NA

Nothing from Jamshedpur FC’s super-sub tonight. In his defense though, he did not get enough service.

Laldinpuia Pachau – NA

Laldinpuia was brought on too late to leave a mark on the game.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa – 6

Phurba unnecessarily hared out of his box on the odd occasion, and he continued to flap at crosses and long throw-ins. Could not do anything to stop the goal and did well to not concede another.

Rahul Bheke – 6.5

A composed display at right-back by Bheke. Kept Ritwik quiet for a majority of the game and was on hand to clear danger multiple times. Did just enough to prevent Eli Sabia from heading home the winner in stoppage time.

Rostyn Griffiths – 6.5

Being the leader of Mumbai City FC's defensive pack, he would not be happy with how the goal was conceded. Chhangte was left to mark Chukwu and that was only ever going to end one way. Grew into the game thereafter and was a rock at the back for the Islanders.

Mehtab Singh – 7

Mehtab was largely solid and did well to negate Jamshedpur FC’s threat, apart from the concession of the goal. His passing, though, was a little shaky at times and if he is to feature more prominently for Mumbai City FC, he might have to cut that aspect out of his game. Booked for a moment of rashness in the 36th minute.

Sanjeev Stalin – 6

A middle-of-the-road display for the left-back. Did not contribute massively in attack and was not caught out too many times defensively. Des Buckingham would ideally want him to be a more marauding presence on the left wing.

Lalengmawia Ralte - 6

Apuia began the game brightly, much like most of his Mumbai City FC teammates. He distributed the ball nicely and picked Bipin Singh out on the left flank on a couple of occasions. Faded as the game went on, though, and was hauled off near the hour-mark as the Islanders tried to adopt a more direct approach.

Ahmed Jahouh – 5

Jahouh started the game sharply and was his usual self. As the minutes ticked by, however, he grew frustrated, with his passing, in particular, going awry. He also took a massive risk when he lunged into a tackle in the 57th minute, getting himself booked in the process.

Alberto Noguera – 7.5

Noguera was at the heart of everything good Mumbai City FC did offensively. He found himself in pockets of space and was positive with his passing and dribbling, breaking the lines for Mumbai City FC’s opening goal. He was comfortably the Islanders’ most creative outlet on Saturday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte – 6.5

Chhangte was bright on the right flank throughout the game. He attacked the Jamshedpur FC defenders and was rewarded for his perseverance with a goal. He could have done more to prevent Jamshedpur FC’s equaliser though, when he allowed Chukwu to run off the back of him.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



Chhangte scores his first MCFC league goal on his 100th



Noguera is quick to wiggle his way through and release Greg on the right, who squares the ball into a dangerous area and LZ was positioned perfectly!



MCFC - JFC



#MCFCJFC #AamchiCity 7' | GOOALL!Chhangte scores his first MCFC league goal on his 100th #HeroISL appearanceNoguera is quick to wiggle his way through and release Greg on the right, who squares the ball into a dangerous area and LZ was positioned perfectly!MCFCJFC 7' | GOOALL!Chhangte scores his first MCFC league goal on his 100th #HeroISL appearanceNoguera is quick to wiggle his way through and release Greg on the right, who squares the ball into a dangerous area and LZ was positioned perfectly!MCFC 1⃣-0⃣ JFC#MCFCJFC #AamchiCity🔵 https://t.co/a2byqvZuL9

Bipin Singh – 5.5

The winger got into promising positions but did not capitalise as often as Mumbai City FC would have liked. Bipin’s decision to go for goal in the 61st minute from an acute angle, despite having three teammates in the box, highlighted his poor decision-making. His off-the-ball work was commendable, although Des Buckingham would want more from him going in the other direction.

Greg Stewart – 6.5

Stewart looked isolated when he was playing upfront on his own. Yet, he found a way to spark into life and lay the ball on a plate for Chhangte to score. But surely his best position for Mumbai City FC is slightly deeper?

Substitutes

Vikram Pratap Singh – 6.5

Vikram was lively throughout his stint on the pitch. His movement gave the visitors a novel headache and he was very unlucky not to score with his delightful chip in the 63rd minute. Strengthened his case for a starting berth with this display.

Rowllin Borges – 5

Unlike Vikram, Rowllin looked ragged and looked like someone who was short of match-practice. Gave the ball away a couple of times and fired a shot that almost landed in the metro station nearby.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz – 6

Diaz acted as the focal point of Mumbai City FC’s attack in the last quarter and they immediately looked a better side. Could not produce the moment of quality his manager would have wanted, though.

Gurkirat Singh – NA

Came on too late to have an impact on the game.

