×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Munsey blasts 25-ball hundred, 6 sixes in an over

IANS
NEWS
News
29   //    22 Apr 2019, 20:37 IST
IANS Image
Nagpur: Scotland`s George Munsey in action during the 2nd Match (First Round, Group B) of ICC World T20 between Afghanistan and Scotland at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on March 8, 2016. (Photo: Nitin Lawate/IANS)

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Scotland batsman George Munsey scripted history after smashing a century off just 25 deliveries while playing for Gloucestershire 2nd XI.

In an unofficial Twenty20 game between Gloucestershire 2nd XI and Bath CC, Munsey ended up firing a fierce 39-ball 147.

Munsey's partner GP Willows also struck a quick century off 53 balls. However, it was the former who stole the show. With the help of their No. 3 batsman Tom Price, who made a 23-ball 50, Gloucestershire 2nd XI posted an unbelievable 326/3 from their 20 overs.

The Scotland batsman's impressive innings featured five fours and 20 sixes, including an over in which he slammed six sixes, with the entertaining knock lasting around 50 minutes.

The knock had echoes of another rapid hundred in an unofficial game, with Surrey's Will Jacks also having raced to a 25-ball century, recently, in a T10 warm-up v Lancashire. His knock also included six sixes in an over.

Gloucs 2nd XI won the game by 112 runs.

Advertisement
Scotland batsman smashes 25-ball hundred, helps team score 326 in 20 overs
RELATED STORY
Six players who have hit 6 sixes in an over 
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players with the highest number of sixes in an innings against Australia
RELATED STORY
Cricketers condemn Sri Lanka blasts, send condolences
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes became more famous than Herschelle Gibbs' 6 sixes
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 longest sixes in IPL since 2012
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chris Gayle's sixes record may take over a decade to be broken
RELATED STORY
IPL history: Most sixes hit by a batsman in 2018 season
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats: Most sixes for each team in IPL 2013
RELATED STORY
Neesham smashes five sixes in 34-run over
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 40
RR 191/5 (19.5 ov)
DC
LIVE
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 39 | Yesterday
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 38 | Yesterday
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us