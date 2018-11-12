×
Mushfiqur Rahim News: First Bangladesh batsman to score two double hundreds in Test cricket

Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
News
75   //    12 Nov 2018, 18:13 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim became the only Bangladesh batsman to score a double-ton in Test twice
Mushfiqur Rahim became the only Bangladesh batsman to score a double-ton in Test twice

Mushfiqur Rahim, the lynchpin of Bangladesh batting line, hit the first and only Test double-ton of the year of 2018, against Zimbabwe in ongoing Dhaka Test.

And thus, Mushfiqur became the only Bangladeshi batsman to score a double-ton twice as he struck the first one against Sri Lanka back in 2013 which is the first Test double-ton by a Bangladeshi player as well.  

The others batsmen to score double-ton for Bangladesh are Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. While Tamim hit his only double-ton in Khulna against Pakistan in 2015, Shakib struck against New Zealand in 2017 in Wellington. 

In the two out of last three occasions when a Bangladesh batsman scored a double ton, Bangladesh drew the match, but they failed to do so against New Zealand.

Smashing the first double-ton of this year, Mushfiqur also became the only designated wicketkeeper-batsman to score double-hundred more than once. 

The Tigers lost the series opener in an unexpected manner in Sylhet when Zimbabwe outplayed them by the big margin of 151 runs.

With the absence of star-duo, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh were heavily dependent on Mushfiqur in Sylhet, but he failed to fulfil the demand of the team. 

But this time around, when Bangladesh were in dire need of winning the match to avoid an embarrassing loss, Mushfiqur registered the biggest individual Test knock off the Tigers surpassing Shakib Al Hasan’s 217 in Wellington. 

Bangladesh scored 522 runs in the first innings of Dhaka Test courtesy to Mushfiqur’s unbeaten 219 and Mominul Haque’s 161.

Bangladesh discovered themselves in a dark hole when they lost three wickets gathering only 26 in the board. Right after that, Mominul and Mushfiqur made a record stand of 266 at the fourth wicket and helped Bangladesh to control the early damage.

Bangladesh are at the steering position after the play of the second day at Dhaka as Zimbabwe are trailed by 497 runs with nine wickets at the hand. 

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Mushfiqur Rahim Mominul Haque
Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
