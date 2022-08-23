MW vs HT prediction: Who will win today’s Maharaja Trophy 2022 match?

The Eliminator of the Maharaja Trophy 2022 will see the Mysore Warriors (MW) take on the Hubli Tigers (HT) on Tuesday, August 23. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this exciting contest.

The Mysore Warriors finished third in the points table. They played 10 games in total, winning five and losing as many games. They made it to the playoffs, despite losing their last two group fixtures.

In their last group game, the bowlers did a fine job in restricting the Gulbarga Mystics to 148/4 in 17.3 overs before rain arrived. The batters scored 102/7 in 11 overs but rain played a spoilsport and no further play was possible. They fell short by seven runs on the VJD method.

The Hubli Tigers, on the other hand, also finished the group stages with five wins in 10 games. They faced the Mangalore United in their last group game and thrashed them convincingly to book a berth in the top-four.

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as Mangalore posted 184 on the board in their 20 overs. Skipper Luvnith Sisodia scored an outstanding 80 at the top of the order, which laid the foundation for them. The other batters contributed as they chased down the total with 13 balls to spare to win the game by six wickets.

Will Mysore Warriors (MW) beat Hubli Tigers (HT)?

Hubli Tigers in action. (Image Courtesy: Circle of Cricket)

The Mysore Warriors didn’t have the best of times in their last few group games. They lost their last two group games and will be eager to turn the tables around in the knockout stages of the competition. The Hubli Tigers, meanwhile, will be oozing with confidence after their convincing win in their last group game and will look to keep the winning momentum going.

The Hubli Tigers have a very good balance on their side as compared to the Mysore Warriors. The Warriors rely heavily on their experienced batters and it might come to haunt them if their inexperienced batters fail to step up in the playoffs.

It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations and it won’t be a surprise if the Hubli Tigers stay alive in the competition by coming out on top in the Eliminator.

Prediction: Hubli Tigers (HT) to win this encounter.

Edited by Ankush Das