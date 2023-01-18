“My son is big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo” - Imran Tahir opens up on his famous CR7 celebration

Veteran South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has revealed that his son is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, adding that it was at his son's insistence that he started doing the famous CR7 celebration after claiming a wicket.

The 43-year-old cricketer is currently representing MI Emirates in ILT20. Defying his age, he has made an impressive start to the league. He claimed 3/26 against Sharjah Warriors in Abu Dhabi and followed it up with 2/17 versus the same opponent in Sharjah.

His Ronaldo-like celebration has made it to ILT20 as well, winning him more admirers. Opening up about his passionate reaction to claiming a scalp, Tahir revealed:

“My son is big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. I started that in the England series and I’m happy to do that here too.”

While most cricketers hang their boots up in the mid to late 30s, the South African is showing no signs of slowing down. The late bloomer asserted that he is keen to prove age is just a number. The Pakistan-born cricketer stated:

“It’s not easy at my age but I don’t consider age as a hindrance but rather bank on my talent and hard work. I want to respect the game, respect my teammates, and whatever team I represent, especially such a big brand like MI Emirates. I will give whatever I have with me. Hardwork is the main key for me.”

Tahir played his last match for South Africa back in 2019 but continues to feature in various franchise leagues across the globe.

“If I don’t have the hunger I won’t be playing” - Imran Tahir

While his international days are behind him, the South African cricketer has no lack of motivation. He asserted that having started late, he is still hungry for success, which is the driving force that keeps him going. Tahir explained:

“This game has given me a lot. Right from childhood, I wanted to become a good player, and when I have become one, I don’t want to relax because I got opportunities to play international cricket and the various leagues after the age of 33.

“I was almost 32 when I made my international debut, I know it’s late, but I didn’t want the opportunity to slip out of my hands. And that’s the motivation behind my hard work to continue playing. I am honest to the game, if I don’t have the hunger I won’t be playing,” he continued.

Expressing his happiness at being in the MI Emirates setup, Tahir concluded:

"MI Emirates gives me a family feeling. I am very happy, it’s an absolute honour to be associated with such a big brand.”

In a stellar T20 career that kicked off in 2006, Tahir has played 373 matches in the format, claiming 466 scalps at an average of 19.90 and a strike rate of 17.1.

