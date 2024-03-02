Najeebullah Tarakai PwDs Regional T20 Tournament 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The 12th edition of the Najeebullah Tarakai PwDs Regional T20 Tournament, on March 1, Friday. Kandahar International Cricket Stadium in Kandahar will host the whole campaign.

A total of five regional teams are taking part in the competition namely Amo Region, Boat Region, Band-E-Amir Region, Mis-E-Ainak Region, and Speen Ghar Region.

Each team will play a total of four games in a single round-robin format. The top four teams at the end of the league phase will move to the semi-finals. Then, the two best sides will lock horns in the grand finale, scheduled on March 8, Friday.

Speen Ghar Region will enter the competition as the defending champions after they defeated Mis Ainak Region by four wickets in the 11th edition's grand finale.

Mis Ainak Region batter Zubair Zadran ended the previous edition as the leading run-scorer with 166 runs from five innings. Speen Ghar Region bowler Akhtar Nabi scalped nine wickets from five games to emerge as the leading wicket-taker.

Notably, Najibullah Taraki PwDs Regional T20 Tournament 2024 is the third domestic event in Afghanistan this year. After the conclusion of this campaign, the Mirwais Neka Regional Three-Day campaign in April 2024.

Najeebullah Tarakai PwDs Regional T20 Tournament 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 1, Friday

Match 1 - Mis-E-Ainak Region vs Bost Region, 9:00 AM

Match 2 - Band-E-Amir Region vs Amo Region, 2:00 PM

March 2, Saturday

Match 3 - Bost Region vs Speen Ghar Region, 9:00 AM

Match 4 - Band-E-Amir Region vs Mis-E-Ainak Region, 2:00 PM

March 3, Sunday

Match 5 - Amo Region vs Speen Ghar Region, 9:00 AM

Match 6 - Band-E-Amir Region vs Bost Region, 2:00 PM

March 4, Monday

Match 7 - Speen Ghar Region vs Mis-E-Ainak Region, 9:00 AM

Match 8 - Amo Region vs Bost Region, 2:00 PM

March 5, Tuesday

Match 9 - Band-E-Amir Region vs Speen Ghar Region, 9:00 AM

Match 10 - Amo Region vs Mis-E-Ainak Region, 2:00 PM

March 6, Wednesday

Semi Final 1, 9:00 AM

Semi Final 2, 2:00 PM

March 8, Friday

Final, 9:00 AM

Najeebullah Tarakai PwDs Regional T20 Tournament 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no official information on the live telecast and live streaming of Najeebullah Tarakai PwDs Regional T20 Tournament 2024 for fans in India.

Najeebullah Tarakai PwDs Regional T20 Tournament 2024: Full Squads

Amo Region

Shreen Agha (c), Sain Ullah, Taib Safi, Shoib Mohsin, Shamo, Mohib Ullah Safi, Khairullah Haqmal, Noradin Zulfeqar, Mohammad Ajmal, Sami Ullah, Sardar Zaki, Abdul Hameed, Nangyaly, Nimatullah Hanifi, Lal Gul Sultani

Band-E-Amir Region

Qudrat Ullah (c), Muhammad Ullah, Akhtar Nabi, Abdullah Esmati, Adnan, Farooq Zadran, Ajmal, Ghulam Rabi, Qaseem, Nazar Muhammad, Zakeem Khan, Rohullah, Nasir, Waheed Ullah, Hashmatullah

Bost Region

Abdullah Laiwal (c), Ashraf, Munir Ahmad, Sifatullah, Ahmadullah, Enyatullah, Izatullah, Mohammad, Shafiullah, Mohammad Yousaf, Nasurullah, Zulmi, Abdul Basir, Masood, Fazal ur Rahman

Mis-E-Ainak Region

Jamil Mandozai (c), Zubair Zadran, Sami Ullah, Hizbullah, Sadiq Ullah, Daud Malikhel, Saif Ullah, Mohammad Umar, Farid Tanai, Farooq Khan, Malim Khan, Mohammad Wali, Bashir, Bahram Khan, Tariq Zadran

Speen Ghar Region

Nabi Ullah (c), Sareer, Saboor, Zahidullah, Gul Agha, Jahanzib, Mia Khalil, Niazullah, Shakirullah, Nizamuddin, Shahidullah, Attaullah, Wali Mohammad, Basharmal, Nazeef

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App